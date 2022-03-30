RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vera Sidika imports baby Asia's Sh300K bed from UK [Screenshot]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

I’m having crazy baby fever, well not just me, hubby too - Vera

Vera Sidika and family
Vera Sidika and family

Kenyan socialite and businesswoman Vera Sidika has revealed that she imported her daughter’s bed from the UK and will unveil it when she turns 6 months old.

Taking to her Insta-stories, Vera said that baby Asia’s bed cost her a whooping Sh300, 000 – wishing she could also experience such luxury when growing up.

“Can’t wait to unveil Asia’s nursery. At 6 months. So magical. Damn. Girl be sleeping on a bed worth Ksh. 300, 000 from UK. How I wish I had this life as a newborn.

“Kweli its true, we work hard to give our kids what we never had. Aki God bless all mothers doing the best for the babies,” Vera revealed.

Vera Sidika and family
Vera Sidika and family Vera Sidika and family Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate post, the socialite said that she has been having crazy baby fever and she might be going in for baby number two soon.

“I’m having crazy baby fever, well not just me, hubby too. We really want another bay. Hopefully a boy. Maybe we should consider and try. At this rate, somebody might just be pregnant again this year,” she said.

Ms Sidika also acknowledged that the longest relationship she has ever been in is with her husband Brown Mauzo - soon they will be celebrating two years.

Vera Sidika and family
Vera Sidika and family Vera Sidika and family Pulse Live Kenya
Vera Sidika and family
Vera Sidika and family Vera Sidika and family Pulse Live Kenya

“The longest relationship I have ever been in my adult life turns out to be with the love of my life, my husband. In 4 months’ time we will be celebrating 2 years’ anniversary

“I can’t wait to grow our family, have more kids running around the house, hubby and Asia are a blessing. Honestly I’m living my dream life, Brown Mauzo and Princess Asia Brown, May God always protect our family,” Vera mentioned

In October 2021, Vera also mentioned that she had received her imported organic Baby Diapers for the United States of America.

Vera Sidika and family
Vera Sidika and family Vera Sidika and family Pulse Live Kenya

The couple received the bundle of joy at exactly 10:21am on October 20, 2021 at a city Hospital.

“20.10.2021 at 10:21am 🎊A princess was born🎊. Asia Brown @princess_asiabrownYou will always be the miracle that makes our life complete " shared Vera Sidika.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

