Vera Sidika imports baby Asia's Sh300K bed from UK [Screenshot]

Taking to her Insta-stories, Vera said that baby Asia’s bed cost her a whooping Sh300, 000 – wishing she could also experience such luxury when growing up.

“Can’t wait to unveil Asia’s nursery. At 6 months. So magical. Damn. Girl be sleeping on a bed worth Ksh. 300, 000 from UK. How I wish I had this life as a newborn.

“Kweli its true, we work hard to give our kids what we never had. Aki God bless all mothers doing the best for the babies,” Vera revealed.

Vera Sidika and family Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate post, the socialite said that she has been having crazy baby fever and she might be going in for baby number two soon.

“I’m having crazy baby fever, well not just me, hubby too. We really want another bay. Hopefully a boy. Maybe we should consider and try. At this rate, somebody might just be pregnant again this year,” she said.

Ms Sidika also acknowledged that the longest relationship she has ever been in is with her husband Brown Mauzo - soon they will be celebrating two years.

“The longest relationship I have ever been in my adult life turns out to be with the love of my life, my husband. In 4 months’ time we will be celebrating 2 years’ anniversary

“I can’t wait to grow our family, have more kids running around the house, hubby and Asia are a blessing. Honestly I’m living my dream life, Brown Mauzo and Princess Asia Brown, May God always protect our family,” Vera mentioned

In October 2021, Vera also mentioned that she had received her imported organic Baby Diapers for the United States of America.

The couple received the bundle of joy at exactly 10:21am on October 20, 2021 at a city Hospital.