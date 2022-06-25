RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vera Sidika reveals 2 things that make her block people online

Vera Sidika reveals 2 reasons for blocking followers after Corazon Kwamboka, Noti Flow confirmed she blocked them

Socialite Vera Sidika
Socialite Vera Sidika

Kenyan socialite, and mother of one, Vera Sidika has revealed the criteria she uses when blocking followers from her social media.

Responding to a fan who was curious about the people she has blocked on her Instagram page, Vera disclosed that she doesn't block followers without cause.

"You come to my DM writing paragraphs of bullsh*t while i mind my business, I won't respond. Utakula block roho safi.

"You straight-up directly hate for no reason, I'll block you to save you some energy. Maybe having access to my page sparks hate. So I'll save you the trouble and block," she posted.

Concluding that some of those she has blocked are bitter, the partner of Tanzanian singer Brown Mauzo revealed to her fans that some of those she has blocked have created fake accounts to keep up with her every move.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

"What's funny is that they will still open fake accounts to watch every move while running around being cry babies ati they've been blocked," she stated.

The response comes at a time when influencer Corazon Kwamboka and rapper Noti Flow both confirmed that Vera has them blocked on Instagram.

"I've met her, about six years ago but we don't interact. I don't check Vera Sidika's Instagram page, for some reason I'm blocked... I don't know why she blocked me, but I've known for years that she has blocked me," Corazon stated in an interview with YouTuber Eve Mungai.

Corazon Kwamboka
Corazon Kwamboka Corazon Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya

Corazon added that she has never had an altercation with Vera, noting that she does not understand why Vera would block her and they do not interact.

Noti flow added: "Alaa! She blocked me too. So petty."

