Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

Masia Wambua

Vera admits that cosmetic implants had life-threatening side effects on her

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022
Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika on Wednesday, October, 5 caused a social media storm after a shocking admission that she had opted to remove her cosmetic implants.

In a series of posts to her 2.2M Instagram followers, Vera disclosed that the implants had adverse side effects on her body to a point that they threatened her life.

Terming her new implant-free body as a 'rebirth' the Mombasa businesswoman has now begun a campaign urging women to avoid the procedures.

"This has been the hardest phase in my life, Due to health risks & complications, I had to undergo surgery. It’s Still very unbelievable But I’ve come to terms with it and learned to love myself regardless," Vera said.

She urged ladies to love themselves and not to fall prey to peer pressure by engaging in things that could ruin their future while saying she is lucky to be alive.

The effects according to her were adverse to the extent she did not have enough humble time to celebrate her birthday which was on September 30.

"Ladies, please learn to love yourself & don’t ever let peer pressure rush you into things that will ruin you in the future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much. Honestly, It’s been pretty hard, I didn’t even celebrate my bday this year, but here we are," she added

.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya
Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022
Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

She further told her fans that nothing about her had changed as she appreciated their love and support adding that she will share videos of how everything went down.

"To my fans, I am still the same sweetest Vera Sidika and that hasn’t changed. I appreciate you all love & support & pray you will walk through this journey with me.

As she fully heals and gets used to her new frame, Sidika will be sharing videos of how everything went asking anyone who is thinking of undergoing the procedure to rethink the decision.

"I will be posting my surgery journey videos here, for those who have been thinking of getting booty surgery or changing anything on their bodies this might change your mind," she posted.

Prior to the move, the famous socialite in previous media interviews had revealed she spent millions of cash on skin lightening, breast, and booty enlargement surgeries.

Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing.
Truth about man who claimed being behind Eve Mungai's success [Videos]

Truth about man who claimed being behind Eve Mungai's success [Videos]

Simple Boy applauds 2 people behind his music success

Simple Boy applauds 2 people behind his music success

Pozze's song 'Lalala' back on YouTube as he celebrates 1 million milestone

Pozze's song 'Lalala' back on YouTube as he celebrates 1 million milestone

Akothee flaunts new gift from her mzungu bae [Video]

Akothee flaunts new gift from her mzungu bae [Video]

I was frogmarched into university - Lillian Muli on her childhood career dream

I was frogmarched into university - Lillian Muli on her childhood career dream

Mambo ya mhesh - Bahati breaks silence with new banger [Watch]

Mambo ya mhesh - Bahati breaks silence with new banger [Watch]

Ruger arrives in Kenya ahead of Meru concert [Photos & Video]

Ruger arrives in Kenya ahead of Meru concert [Photos & Video]

Businessman saves Quiver, Loft & 41 clubs from closure

Businessman saves Quiver, Loft & 41 clubs from closure

