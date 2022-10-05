Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

In a series of posts to her 2.2M Instagram followers, Vera disclosed that the implants had adverse side effects on her body to a point that they threatened her life.

Terming her new implant-free body as a 'rebirth' the Mombasa businesswoman has now begun a campaign urging women to avoid the procedures.

"This has been the hardest phase in my life, Due to health risks & complications, I had to undergo surgery. It’s Still very unbelievable But I’ve come to terms with it and learned to love myself regardless," Vera said.

She urged ladies to love themselves and not to fall prey to peer pressure by engaging in things that could ruin their future while saying she is lucky to be alive.

The effects according to her were adverse to the extent she did not have enough humble time to celebrate her birthday which was on September 30.

"Ladies, please learn to love yourself & don’t ever let peer pressure rush you into things that will ruin you in the future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much. Honestly, It’s been pretty hard, I didn’t even celebrate my bday this year, but here we are," she added

.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

She further told her fans that nothing about her had changed as she appreciated their love and support adding that she will share videos of how everything went down.

"To my fans, I am still the same sweetest Vera Sidika and that hasn’t changed. I appreciate you all love & support & pray you will walk through this journey with me.

As she fully heals and gets used to her new frame, Sidika will be sharing videos of how everything went asking anyone who is thinking of undergoing the procedure to rethink the decision.

"I will be posting my surgery journey videos here, for those who have been thinking of getting booty surgery or changing anything on their bodies this might change your mind," she posted.