Taking to her Insta-stories, Vera shared a Lunch receipt from the Sankara Hotel and minutes later the receipt found its way to Twitter.

Kenyans on Twitter who came across the bill could not help it but make it a discussion on how one could spent Sh59K in one sitting.

A section went to an extent of likening Vera’s bill to their House Rent, stating that they can’t believe that she spent all that money on food.

Vera Sidika shows off Sh59K Lunch receipt & Kenyans can’t keep calm (Screenshot) Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions

Ms Sidika is among Kenyan celebrities who are always eating life with a big spoon.

A few years ago, Vera took her fans by surprise after revealing that she spent Sh120K on a designer shirt.

“I paid 120k for this shirt. So I’ll wear it till Jesus returns,” said Vera.

In 2018, she said that she acquired designer shoes from the famous Italian marque; Prada at a whopping 56,293 discounted price. The feather embroidered satin moccasin’s initial price was Ksh. 140,732. The bootylicious lass lives lavishly.

Among other expensive things the socialite owns include; Rolex watch, Sh. 520,000 hand bag, a range rover motor, a huge closet full of pricey shoes.

In September 2018, she lashed out at a fan who accused her of recycling her T-shirt.

“I spent Ksh 60,000 on it. Outdated or not, I’m gonna wear it till it’s WORN OUT!!!! ....and there’s nothing you gon do about it,” Vera wrote.