Vera Sidika welcomes second child in top Nairobi hospital

Lynet Okumu

Vera and Mauzo allegedly welcomed their second child a few days ago but have kept it a secret

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter
Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter

Kenyan socialite and rapper Vera Sidika surprised her fans yet again with her latest gender reveal party.

The party, featuring white, gold, and earthy undertones, left her fans in awe.

However, the videos from the party were pre-recorded as Vera had allegedly given birth already.

Vera Sidika's gender reveal party
Vera Sidika's gender reveal party Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Inside Vera Sidika, and Brown Mauzo's spectacular gender reveal party [Videos]

Lisa Christofferson, Real Housewives Of Nairobi cast member, first revealed the news at the screening party of the reality show's third episode.

When asked why other reality show members did not show up, Lisa disclosed that Vera had just given birth. Furthermore, she said Sonal was absent because she was in India on family matters.

According to an undisclosed source, Vera and Mauzo welcomed their second a few days ago but have kept it a secret.

Vera Sidika on The Real Housewives of Nairobi
Vera Sidika on The Real Housewives of Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vera Sidika explains how she filmed RHONairobi while heavily pregnant

The source added that Vera has to maintain a storyline for the reality show and keep the birth mum until it is shot for TV.

The source also revealed that Vera's second child was born in a top Nairobi hospital, in the VIP section, just like her firstborn daughter, Asia Brown.

The new mother of two has yet to share any details about her son, including his name or a photo, but it's clear that his arrival overjoys her.

Real Housewives of Nairobi cast Vera Sidika
Real Housewives of Nairobi cast Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Inside Kenya’s murky showbiz industry, lies and clout chasing [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Vera has always been one to surprise her fans with unexpected news, and this time is no exception.

The socialite is known for her lavish lifestyle, and her gender reveals party was no different. From the decorations to the food and the drinks, everything seemed perfect.

Although her fans were caught off guard by the news of her second child, they couldn't be happier for her. Vera has been vocal about wanting to have a big family and raise her children with love and affection.

Vera Sidika wirh Brown Mauzo
Vera Sidika wirh Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Vera Sidika reveals 2 things that make her block people online

Vera has not made any official announcement regarding the birth of her son.

However, her fans eagerly await the news and can't wait to see photos of the new addition to her family.

Lynet Okumu
