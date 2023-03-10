Vera Sidika welcomes second child in top Nairobi hospital

The party, featuring white, gold, and earthy undertones, left her fans in awe.

However, the videos from the party were pre-recorded as Vera had allegedly given birth already.

Lisa Christofferson, Real Housewives Of Nairobi cast member, first revealed the news at the screening party of the reality show's third episode.

When asked why other reality show members did not show up, Lisa disclosed that Vera had just given birth. Furthermore, she said Sonal was absent because she was in India on family matters.

According to an undisclosed source, Vera and Mauzo welcomed their second a few days ago but have kept it a secret.

The source added that Vera has to maintain a storyline for the reality show and keep the birth mum until it is shot for TV.

The source also revealed that Vera's second child was born in a top Nairobi hospital, in the VIP section, just like her firstborn daughter, Asia Brown.

The new mother of two has yet to share any details about her son, including his name or a photo, but it's clear that his arrival overjoys her.

Vera has always been one to surprise her fans with unexpected news, and this time is no exception.

The socialite is known for her lavish lifestyle, and her gender reveals party was no different. From the decorations to the food and the drinks, everything seemed perfect.

Although her fans were caught off guard by the news of her second child, they couldn't be happier for her. Vera has been vocal about wanting to have a big family and raise her children with love and affection.

Vera has not made any official announcement regarding the birth of her son.