Over the weekend, Ms Sidika organized an exquisite half-birthday party for her daughter something the left Netizens talking.

The former socialite used the occasion to launch her daughter's first business dubbed ‘Asia Brown Babycare’ - a line that will be dealing with haircare and skincare products for babies.

“Asia’s Half Birthday Princess Asia Brown🥳🥰🎊 Asia is Also launching her First Business today Asia Brown Babycare🎊💃🏼,” Vera Sidika announced.

Vera Sidika's daughter Asia Brown launches her first business at 6 months Pulse Live Kenya

On Friday, Vera Sidika left a section of her fans confused after announcing that she was planning baby Asia’a half-birthday, something that is rarely done by parents. The lavish occasion was graced by Vera’s close friends and family members.

“It’s about that time!!! Asia’s Half Birthday tomorrow 💃🏻🎊🥰 super excited,” she wrote.

Vera and Mauzo welcomed their bundle of joy on October 20, 2021.

“20.10.2021 at 10:21am 🎊A princess was born🎊. Asia Brown Princess Asia Brown, You will always be the miracle that makes our life complete, " shared Vera Sidika.

“Thank you God for this blessing 20:10:2021 10:21AM Princess Asia Brown” wrote Brown Mauzo.

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Imports Baby Asia's Bed from UK at Sh300k

In March 2022, Vera disclosed that she had imported baby Asia’s bed from the UK at a cost of Sh300, 000 – wishing she could also experience such luxury when growing up.

“Can’t wait to unveil Asia’s nursery. At 6 months. So magical. Damn. Girl be sleeping on a bed worth Ksh.300, 000 from UK. How I wish I had this life as a newborn.

“Kweli its true, we work hard to give our kids what we never had. Aki God bless all mothers doing the best for the babies,” Vera revealed.