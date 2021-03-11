Socialite Vera Sidika is sick and tired of social media “doctors” who seem to have figured out her life to an extend of saying that she is barren.

On Wednesday (Night) Ms Sidika clapped back with unprintable insults to a fan who called her “Tasa” after sharing a video of baby on her Instagram page (Now deleted).

A disappointed Vera, expressed displeasure in the act of Netizens pretending that they know her life better and can make her womb a topic of discussion.

“Some stupid devil called me barren, you all act like you know my life and womb so well to make it a topic of discussion. So many lucifer's on Instagram. Stupid son bitch. Worthless piece of shit” reads Vera Sidika’s clap back.

Addressing another fan who told her to have a baby, Vera said “Smh! Mind your business. Nizae nisizae what’s your own! Ata nikitaka kuzaa 5 years from now ama 10 shida iko wapi”

The Curvaceous socialite went on to thank her fans for always helping her fight critics;

“The way team Vee is attacking a hater on this post…Weeh . I have read all manner of insults upon this hater. Kaaai! You all really fight my battles well. Love you guys, so much”,

Vera’s exchange with fans come days after she made it clear that she will get a baby at the right time, as plans are already in place.

Just the other day, Sidika quashed reports that she “settled for less” by marrying musician Brown Mauzo.

In a Q&A session with her fans, Ms Sidika sought to clarify that money has never been a determinant for her relationships, because in the past she dated millionaires and billionaires and things were not rosy as people think.

