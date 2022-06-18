Vera's daughter youngest CEO at 7 months, Juliani gets fully funded fellowship to US & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get down to the business of the day.

Vera Sidika's daughter Asia Brown launches her first business at 7 months

Kenyan Beautypreneur Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo’s daughter Asia Brown is already a CEO at 7 months.

Vera Sidika's daughter Asia Brown launches her first business at 6 months Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Sidika organized an exquisite half-birthday party for her daughter something the left Netizens talking.

The former socialite used the occasion to launch her daughter's first business dubbed ‘Asia Brown Babycare’ - a line that will be dealing with haircare and skincare products for babies.

“Asia’s Half Birthday Princess Asia Brown🥳🥰🎊 Asia is Also launching her First Business today Asia Brown Babycare🎊💃🏼,” Vera Sidika announced.

Zari Hassan finally admits to undergoing surgery to enhance her looks

Businesswoman Zari Hassan has for the first time opened up on undergoing surgery to enhance her looks.

Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to press after landing in Tanzania, Ms Hassan said that surgery is not a new thing and therefore people should be shocked that she underwent the knife to get a flat tummy. Despite making this public, the mother of 5 did not disclose the type of surgery she underwent.

“Unajua in Africa tunajifanyanga tunashituka, na hivi vitu tumevipata wazungu wanafanya, na surgery kufanya sio ati kwa ubaya na watu wengine wanachulianga in a bad way.

But ukiisema kwa kizungu its just to enhance yourself to look better, hakuna mtu anataka kuonekana vibaya, ama kuonekana na vitambi. So sometimes if its affordable and you can do it just to look good for yourself why not. Nimefanya surgery moja tu just for my tummy,” Zari Hassan said.

She also used the opportunity to clap back at critics - accusing her of being old but hiding behind cosmetic surgery to look younger.

“I’m very beautiful and I think this are just bitter women and don’t believe in themselves projecting their insecurities on me. You guys are seeing me live and I am very pretty. You can’t hide, if you are old you are old but in person I even look much better than my Instagram pictures,” Ms Hassan stated.

Zari also confirmed that she is in a new relationship “Huyu ni mume wangu, case closed,”.

Betty Kyallo & sisters host exclusive premiere of 'Kyallo Kulture'

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday, media personality Betty Kyallo and her sisters Mercy Kyallo and Gloria Kyallo held an exclusive premiere of their reality series Kyallo Kulture at the Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi.

The invite-only occasion was graced by the likes of Jalang’o, Carol Radull, George Kimani, Malik Lemmy, Abel Mutua, Kabi WaJesus, Sean Andrew, Mwende Macharia, George Ndirangu and Mwaniki Mageria who was the host of the day.

The 13-part reality series was created by renowned creative powerhouse Eugene Mbugua and went public on June 17, 2022.

The series dives into the personal lives of Betty Kyallo, one of Kenya’s most prominent media personalities and a thriving entrepreneur, and her bold sisters, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo, like you’ve never seen before.

“We’ve always wanted to have our own show out there because we feel like we have something to give,” Betty said.

Mery Kyallo added: “Until now, you’ve seen her glamorous side, and the beautiful Betty on screen as a news anchor. Now, you’re about to see her funny side. We’re going to be very candid about who we are, and about our life struggles and happiness.”

However, Mercy confessed that she has always been scared of featuring in a reality series.

The Kyallo sisters have made headlines and been subjects of trending topics on Twitter and other social media platforms but for the first time ever, they are opening up all aspects of their lives in their new reality series.

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli

Nicola Traldi, the main suspect behind the alleged physical assault of Eric Omondi’s ex-girlfriend Chantal Juliet Grazioli has broken his silence - denying the allegations.

Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

In a series of posts, via his Instagram page, Traldi argued that he has been framed – stating that he will never lay his hands on a woman.

“I have been framed for something I would never do. Unspeakable. It’s a sad day.

“I would never lay my hands on a lady. I’m a father of two daughters. The truth shall come out. Everyone who knows me knows am incapable of such a thing. My mum taught me well,” Nicola Traldi said in his statement.

On Friday, comedian Eric Omondi accused the model of assaulting Chantal. Omondi shared a one-minute video condemning Traldi for assaulting Chantal – stating that there will never be a reason for a man to lay his hands on a woman.

In his statement, the funnyman also accused Traldi of being insecure and weak following his uncalled-for act.

“Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a COWARD!!! Nicola Traldi is a Coward. He is Weak and Insecure. A man's strength is fully shown when he PROTECTS a woman and not when he puts his hands on her,” read part of Eric Omondi’s post.

The comedian has promised to ensure that the culprit faces the full force of the law.

“This is unacceptable and he will face the full wrath of the law!!! he will serve as an example to all those uncouth, uncivilized and primitive men who physically assault women to feel they are strong,” Omondi said.

Lucy Natasha congratulates hubby on graduation

Reverend Lucy Natasha’s husband Prophet Stanley Carmel is a happy man after he achieved his academic goals.

Lucy Natasha congratulates husband on graduation Pulse Live Kenya

Prophet Carmel shared the achievement through his Instagram where he thanked his wife, family and friends for the support they offered him to get to achieve the milestone.

The man of God further prayed for those pursuing different dreams to realize them.

“Dreams do come true and what a wonderful moment graduating. It's been a glorious academic journey and happy achieving this great milestone.

"Am thankful for the kind words, encouragement and support from my lovely wife, my dear family and my friends. Full of confidence facing the future and touching lives. May your dreams come true and receive the grace to achieve your goals,” Prophet Carmel noted.

'Maria' actress Dorea Chege shares snippet of her mega house under construction

Actress Dorea ‘Maggie’ Chege, of local soap opera Maria, has shared pictures of her mansion which is under construction.

Dorea Chege shares photo of house under construction Pulse Live Kenya

Chege shared a brief snippet of the site that is a beehive of activities with inspirational captions attached to the clip.

"If you can dream it, you can do it. Just a small girl with big dreams,” read Dorea’s caption.

Fans and fellow celebrities applauded Chege on her steps.

Elsa Majimbo's star shines brighter as she achieves another milestone

Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo has yet again registered another win after being signed by IMG Models and WME.

comedian Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

IMG is a global modelling agency headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Sydney, Paris, London, Milan and Los Angeles. On the other hand, WME is a global entertainment agency.

The 15-time chess champion will now have her portfolio build by the agency and that entails editorial coverage, fashion, beauty plus lifestyle endorsements.

"Joining the IMG Models and WME makes sense because it’s only natural for icons to work together,” Elsa Majimbo said.

The signing of Elsa Majimbo to IMG and WME come days after she was featured on Forbes Africa Magazine's Top 30 Under 30.

Juliani over the moon as he gets a fully funded fellowship to US

Utawala hitmaker Julius Owino stage name Juliani has been selected to join the Eisenhower Fellowships program, scheduled to kick start on April 10 to May 18, 2023.

Kenyan Musician Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Juliani made his selection public with a confessing that his is pleased to be among African leaders who will be travelling to the United States for the fully funded transformative fellowship.

“It gives me great pleasure to inform you that you have been selected as a fellow from Kenya in the strong competition for the Eisenhower Fellowships spring 2023 Global program scheduled to take place in the U.S from April 10 to May 18, 2023. This powerful in-person experience will be preceded by a series of virtual sessions beginning in February,” read part of the letter authored Eisenhower President George de Lama.

The Eisenhower Fellowships was created back in 1953 to honour President Dwight D. Eisenhower for his contribution to humanity as a world leader.

Juliani was selected to join the fellowship through his Dandora Hiphop City foundation and now he will have the opportunity to travel to US for four-to-six weeks of professional networking and exchange of knowledge.

“Over the moon! I am an Eisenhower Fellow. The Call from Erin Hillman, Vice President Eisenhower Fellowships, my day!

“Nashukuru sana sana the Kenyan panel selection Committee and everybody who made this possible. Looking forward to Learn, Grow and Contribute. Baraka Tele,” read a caption from Juliani.

Jalango's employees surrender to DCI

Eli and Litiema have surrended after stealing money from Jalango Pulse Live Kenya

Langata member of parliament hopeful Felix ‘Jalang’o’ Oduor has rubbished claims he is after clout in the theft case involving his ex-staffers Eli Omundu and Morisson Litiema.

In an interview with Eve Mungai, the celebrated media personality said the money the two staffers made away with was not for his campaigns as many people assumed but for a project he was working on with a friend.

The former radio presenter narrated how he least suspected the duo as he they had no reason to do so since he treated them like family.

“It can never occur to me that the Eli and Litiema could do this because they are people I have never even taken as workers in my home, these are people I have always treated as family,” he painfully narrated.

Jalang’o said he first asked his wife if he had taken any money from his car as he did not think of Eli and Litiema having taken the cash since they were used to seeing the cash in the cars they washed in the compound.

Jalang'o said.“When I went to the car I realized the money was not there I asked my wife if she had taken any money from the car because at this time I am not thinking that Eli and Litiema would take the money because they are used to seeing such money in the car and they have never taken it,”

He said he suddenly realized the duo was not in the compound and had their phones off something which prompted him to rush and make a report to the police who were immediately dispatched but the duo had fled with their families.

Jalang'o however said the two former staffers have already reached out to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and it’s a case currently ongoing. He also said he had forgiven them but could not hire them back noting that he had already new staffers in his compound.

Jalang'o had offered Sh100,000 to anyone who had details that could have led to the capture of the ex-staffers.

Mulamwah finally meets Ezekiel Mutua as they bury their 1-year hatchet

Mulamwah finally meets Ezekiel Mutua as they bury their 1 year hatchet [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan comedian David Oyando stage name Mulamwah has finally ironed out his differences with Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Ezekiel Mutua a year after trading harsh words on social media.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 the comedian put up photos posing with Mutua with an explanation that he is now ready to work with the MCSK boss in the near future.

“Yesterday we met with Dr Ezekiel Mutua, we spoke and Squared our differences. We are now best pals . Hatchet buried . Looking forward to working with MCSK in the near future as promised. Asante bro,” Mulamwah wrote.

Ezekiel Mutua also confirmed that he met Mulamwah at Marwa Music Awards at the Nairobi Cinema and they had a handshake.

“Leo nilipata Mulamwah at the Marwa Music Awards at Nairobi Cinema tukafanya handshake. . . It was good meeting you bro!,” Mutua remarked.

Why Sauti Sol have been forced to cancel their Europe shows

Award-winning Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol have issued a statement confirming the postponement of their Europe shows.

Kenyan Band Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

According to a statement that was released on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 the band failed to secure UK visas due to the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

“It’s with the utmost regret that we once again postpone our shows in Europe. Despite applying in time, we are informed by the UK embassy that delays occasioned by the Ukraine crisis has made it increasingly difficult to procure the necessary travel visa in timely manner," the statement said in part.

The Band further apologized to their fans who had purposed to attended their shows in Europe.

“It is with heavy hearts that we disappoint our fans and only hope to make it up to everyone that looked forwards to joining Us,” Sauti Sol said.

They went on to assure their fans that they are working with their promoters to ensure the shows are rescheduled and all tickets remain valid.

“We are working with the UK venues and promoters to have the rescheduled dates announced next week, when we have word of when the UK Visas will be granted. All tickets will remain valid,” Sauti Sol told their UK fans.

Amber Ray introduces new boyfriend to the world

Socialite Amber Ray introduces her new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan socialite and businesswoman Faith Makau aka Amber Ray is back again in the dating scene months after breaking up with her Serra Leonean boyfriend and basketball player IB Kabba.

On Sunday, Amber’s new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo used his Instagram page to share photos having a good time with Ms Ray - an affirmation that the two are an item.

“Partner in crime for life” Kennedy captioned his photo while posing with Amber Ray.

The pictures shared by Kennedy had been accompanied by Jay Z and Beyonce’s song Bonnie and Clyde.

“All I need in this world of sin, is me and my girlfriend,” plus 'Young Forever'by Jay Z and Mr Hudson.

Amber Ray followed the suit, putting up a photo where she is seen fixing her man’s shirt with the caption “It’s the dimple for me”.

Churchill show comedians Nasra Yusuff & hubby expecting their 1st child together

Churchill Show Comedians Nasra Yusuff and her husband Director Rashid have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The two shared the good news via their social media platforms with a revelation that they are excited about their new journey to parenthood.

“This is the happiest I have been in a long time 😭😍I'm in love with a human I haven't met yet ❤️❤️❤️❤️... can't wait to meet you my baby😭😭😭😭😭😭🍼... imagine having a child with the love of your life😭😭I love you @director_rashid, Vid up on Nasrashid ❤️😍,” Nasra Yusuff shared.