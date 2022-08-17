Veteran rapper Nazizi Hirji shares photos of complete multimillion mansion [Photos]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Veteran rapper Nazizi Hirji shares photos of complete multimillion mansion

The mansion is complete with a swimming pool in the compound

Rapper and radio presenter Nazizi Hirji is in celebration after completing her multimillion mansion

Nazizi shared a snippet of her mansion noting a lot of effort has gone into the construction of the building which she says has been her dream home.

The mother of two revealed the struggles she had to go through before completing the house which include going without amenities such as power but thanked her father who she said has been pillar throughout the journey.

“Giving thanks to the most high two years of hard work, my first ever construction project my dream home is almost done! JAH KNOW this has been one of the hardest projects of my life. I've learnt so much on this journey.

Nazizi's mansion
READ: 10 media personalities who’ve been on top of their game for over 10 years

"People only see the glitz very few know the story. We lived here with no power for six months! No floors, no ceilings.... a lot of sacrifice and I want to big up Firoz Hirji for being a rock in this whole process,” Nazizi said.

The radio presenter promised to share with her fans the journey to achieving the milestone to be an inspiration with those with similar dreams.

Nazizi's mansion
“I will be sharing before and after pics to inspire you to never give up. I'm sharing this with you so you know that you should never give up no matter how big or impossible the dream seems,” Nazizi said.

Nazizi's mansion
READ: Nazizi reveals son's face for the first time

The veteran musician who was part of Necessary Noize which included singer Wyre recently made a group comeback with an extended play (EP) comprising of eight songs.

According to Nazizi, the EP was inspired by their musical journey and the personal growth they have each undergone.

Nazizi said she took a break from music to focus on her other side of life including motherhood.

Nazizi and Wyre
READ: Nazizi explains why she didn't announce second pregnancy

“The break was necessary, especially for me. My entire life had been focused on music since I was 15 years old. Then after I became a mother, it was time to focus on me, my vision, legacy beyond Necessary Noize,” Nazizi said.

