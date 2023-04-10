Victony was in coma for 4 days after ghastly accident

In 2021, the singer narrowly escaped the claws of death in a ghastly car accident that left one dead and three injured. The accident confined Victony to a wheelchair for about a year.

The singer spoke about the sad experience in the latest episode of the Tea with Tay podcast.

He said, "Just leaving the club, on our way back, I slept off. I was tired. That was like my first time outside up to that time. So, I slept off. When I woke up, I was in the hospital with my dad. I was like, What's happening? Because my parents didn't know I was in Lagos. So, I was like, "Why is my dad here?" And he told me I was out for like 3 or 4 days."

He said that when he emerged from a coma, someone informed him that another car had collided with their vehicle.

He added, "I heard that the impact was from the back like another car hit us. The driver and the other guy at the front they were totally fine. We were two at the back, two at the front. So, the one beside me [at the back] he died while I broke my legs."