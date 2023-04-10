The sports category has moved to a new website.



Victony was in coma for 4 days after ghastly accident

Babatunde Lawal

In 2021, Victony narrowly escaped death in a ghastly car accident that left one dead and three injured.

In 2021, the singer narrowly escaped the claws of death in a ghastly car accident that left one dead and three injured. The accident confined Victony to a wheelchair for about a year.

The singer spoke about the sad experience in the latest episode of the Tea with Tay podcast.

He said, "Just leaving the club, on our way back, I slept off. I was tired. That was like my first time outside up to that time. So, I slept off. When I woke up, I was in the hospital with my dad. I was like, What's happening? Because my parents didn't know I was in Lagos. So, I was like, "Why is my dad here?" And he told me I was out for like 3 or 4 days."

He said that when he emerged from a coma, someone informed him that another car had collided with their vehicle.

He added, "I heard that the impact was from the back like another car hit us. The driver and the other guy at the front they were totally fine. We were two at the back, two at the front. So, the one beside me [at the back] he died while I broke my legs."

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

