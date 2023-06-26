Victor Wanyama gifted Sh2M watch by fiancée, Serah Teshna

Serah began by wishing her husband a happy birthday, expressing that Wanyama possesses the purest heart. She further added that she and their son love him immensely.

"We wish you good health, genuine happiness, and success in abundance. Today is your day, happy birthday daddy cool," Serah wrote.

Serah then shared a video on her Instagram Stories featuring a brand new Rolex watch, accompanied by a birthday message written at the bottom of the gift.

The Rolex watch, coated in gold, was carefully placed on a white piece of cloth, with two Rolex casings positioned beneath it.

Rolex watches are known for their high price tags, with the cheapest models in the market starting at Sh564K, and some reaching up to Sh5.6 million.

Serah's gift to Wanyama is a Submariner, estimated to be worth Sh2 million, and it boasts several rare features that contribute to its premium price.

When did Serah and Victor start dating?

Victor Wanyama and Serah Teshna have a child together, although the exact date when they began dating remains unknown.

The couple has chosen to keep their relationship private, and they occasionally share photos of themselves together, with one particular photo becoming a trend on December 25, 2022, when they posed with their son.

There is still no clear confirmation, but rumors suggest that Teshna relocated to Canada to be with Wanyama, who plays professional football there.

Serah, who is also Kenyan, is an actress and has appeared in numerous films, many of which are available on Showmax and other platforms.