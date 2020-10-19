I have never felt safe or protected by African men – Victoria Kimani

America born Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani has said that she has never felt safe or protected by African men.

In a series of tweets and Instagram posts seen by Pulse Live, the Say Less hit maker who was calling for an end to gender-based violence (GBV) in Africa said African men have always looked down on women.

“I can’t lie... have I ever felt safe or protected by African men? Nope,” she said.

The singer went on to state that being a woman in Africa is a traumatizing experience, because they are undervalued, and underappreciated, and she hates it here from the bottom of her heart.

“Being an African woman in Africa is the fucking ghetto… it’s a traumatizing experience… it sucks. We are undervalued, underpaid, underappreciated, and simply under the radar… I hate it here… from the bottom of my heart. We wont even talk about the men,” she wrote in another post.

Victoria Kimani added that African men break their women down to what only serves them and they should know that African women are not their servants, or ego boosters, and that they are certainly not their enemies as well.

“African women are Not your punching bag...not your sex toy, not your ego boosters, not your servant and certainly, not your enemy”

“African men reduce their women ... constantly. Break them down to a size that serves them only,” added Ms Kimani.

