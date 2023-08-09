The sports category has moved to a new website.

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter joins university

Lynet Okumu

Victoria Rubadiri emotionally recalled the fragile moment when she realized she was pregnant with her daughter

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri
Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

In a heartwarming display of maternal pride, celebrated Citizen TV presenter Victoria Rubadiri recently shared her excitement as her only daughter, Neema, embarked on her university journey.

Reflecting on her own past struggles and triumphs, Rubadiri's emotional Instagram message on August 8, resonated with many, shedding light on the power of resilience and determination.

Victoria Rubadiri's journey has been one marked by challenges that she overcame with grace and determination.

Victoria Rubadiri
Victoria Rubadiri Pulse Live Kenya

Recalling her past, she shared a poignant memory of her college days, where she faced the unexpected reality of impending motherhood.

She recalled the fragility of that moment, the uncertainty that came with it, and the resolute strength she found within herself.

"Dear Neema, can’t believe this day is here. A good 19 years ago I was a college student faced with the reality of becoming your mother. Then you were something to behold, fragile, helpless and brand new to the world.

"Now I’m releasing you a strong, beautiful, intelligent and kind young woman. A whole, entire university student. You still are something to behold. I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see how you change this world. I love you," Victoria wrote.

Victoria Rubadiri & her daughter Neema
Victoria Rubadiri & her daughter Neema Pulse Live Kenya

Victoria Rubadiri openly attributed her achievements to the convergence of divine guidance and her unyielding hard work.

In a previous interview, she revealed the challenges she navigated while finishing university as a single mother.

Her gratitude for the opportunity to overcome the odds and attain her current position as a respected journalist is palpable.

Victoria Rubadiri
Victoria Rubadiri Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasized that she didn't set out to be a poster child for single mothers, but her journey stands as a testament to the boundless possibilities that determination and faith can unlock.

Rubadiri's revelation resonated deeply with many, sparking a wave of inspiration across social media.

Victoria Rubadiri
Victoria Rubadiri Victoria Rubadiri Pulse Live Kenya

Her story speaks to the transformative power of determination, resilience, and grace in the face of adversity.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
