VIDEO: 2face celebrates wife, Annie’s birthday in style

Babatunde Lawal

It will be recalled that the duo have had a couple of rough landings in their marriage, particularly this year.

Annie Idibia and her hubby 2Face Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]
Annie Idibia and her hubby 2Face Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]

The legendary singer 2face Idibia has used social media to commemorate his wife Annie's birth anniversary, which falls on November 13, 2022.

2face took to the image-sharing app Instagram to celebrate his wife’s birthday while sharing beautiful pictures of her.

“Birthday blessings my QUEEN. More light and love for u. Annie uwana idibia DAY”, he wrote

It will be recalled that the duo have had a couple of rough landings in their marriage, particularly this year, which prompted the singer to pen an extensive and heartfelt apology some weeks ago.

Las Las, This is no stunt. I’m sorry for all the embarrassment I’ve caused my wife, my kids, my mother and all our families and my management team. I’m not looking for no sympathy. I’m not trying to make myself look good. This is no reverse psychology bullshit.

I simply just don’t want to be the one that always apologise. I’ve been a shity father and a shity husband and shity baby daddy. I have no excuses. I just want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends. I beg y’all to pls just face me and cancel me anyhow. I’ve been a star for so long that my bulletproof vest is worn-out. I’m not quitting or suicidal or giving up.

I just want to go back to my default settings and denounce my role model status and make up lost time with my kids and give y’all music that will make u remember and understand why ] they call me 2BABA. Forever Grateful to u @annieidibia1. Love u till I die. Ur kind is rare #GRATEFUL to u forever…[sic]” , he wrote.

The duo have come a long way with their relationship and we can only pray that things continue to be rosy for them.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.
