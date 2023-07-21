ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: 'Can't happen in Africa' robot delivers food order to surprise customer

Martha Kemigisha

A TikToker was left stunned after an encounter with a robot that was sent to deliver her food order. The robot seemed to experience some challenges with timekeeping and leaving after delivery but the surprises kept coming.

'Can't happen in Africa' robot delivers food order to surprised customer/TikTok

"Tell me why I placed an order on Uber Eats, and they literally told me a robot has your order," she says.

"What in the Black Mirror is going on here? #fy #deliveryrobot #ubereats," she captioned the video. After receiving the robot delivery notification, she stepped outside to record the encounter.

The delivery took longer than usual and just when she was about to give up on the idea, a four-wheeled robot is seen coming down the curb.

"So I'm out here waiting for the robot to deliver my food. So, guys, I think the robot is glitching. Probably someone tried to touch it or something because it was supposed to be here, like, three minutes ago, and now the time just keeps on adding up," she continues.

"Okay, y'all, so here's my robot. 'What happened to you today? You are late.'" she says to the robot.

The robot is sealed and requires the customer to show their identity after which it opens up.

"Okay, all right, so I need to use my phone to open her up. See, that's my name. So it's open. Now I just got to yank it up and take my order. So now I have my order. I need to get out of the way. Thank you. Bye."

VIDEO: 'Can't happen in Africa' robot delivers food order to surprised customer/Courtesy Pulse

However, it takes the robot some time to vacate the premise. "Why are you standing there like that? Guys, she's still here. Oh, and off she goes. Goodbye." Some people in the comments humorously speculated that it wanted a tip. Jobe replied to the comments saying that she tipped but the company refunded the tip.

Some people in the comments expressed their regret that such technology would not work in their countries.

Blackswarn_Home said, "In South Africa, that robot will disappear 😂😂😂the minute it leaves the Uber premises."

Cremendo said, "In my country South Africa this wouldn’t end well ….They would steal the robot with that food 🤣🤣."

miss_ezeani said, "Laughs in spare parts and condemned iron.😂"

NOMUSA Mbele said, "Bring this to South Africa, I want to see something 😂."

Others heaped praise on the robot calling it cute and wanting to protect it like their pets.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.
