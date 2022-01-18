Eric Omondi’s public outcry over Jimi Wanjigi’s office raid [Video]

“I can’t believe this is still happening in 2022. This is a shame to Kenya and Africa at large. The people in this compound have been subjected to the most Inhumane of conditions. They have not eaten anything for 16 hours,” said Omondi.

In a video seen by this writer, Omondi lamented that a female colleague of his is in need of urgent medical attention but she has been prevented from leaving Wanjigi’s office.

“There is a lady colleague of ours whose life is in danger because she needs to take her medicine. The doctor is out here and she would not be allowed in. We are begging them to at least let her out so she can get urgent medical attention,” posed Eric Omondi.

He added that the officers involved in Jimi Wanjigi’s office raid have not served him with any search warrant.

“My boss @jimi.wanjigi has been asking for any form of order or warrant to no avail,” said Omondi.

On Tuesday, Jimmy told Capital FM that he doesn’t know why police raided his Kwacha office, located in Westlands - Nairobi.

“I don’t want to speculate or guess but your guess is as good as mine. I do not know why they raided my offices, and my lawyers also are not aware of anything,” Jimi Wanjigi said.

In September 2021, Omondi endorsed Wanjigi for Presidency, a move that elicited mixed reactions among celebrities and ordinary wananchi.

“Vijana tunahitaji Rais mwenye anatuelewa, tunahitaji Rais mwenye anatujali, vijana tunahitaji mtu Fresh, mtu hajakuwa kwa ofisi, vijana tunahitaji Rais mwenye anaelewa Biashara, Vijana tunahitaji Jimmy Wanjigi, Vijana tuna-endorse Jimmy Wanjigi, Eric Omondi nina-endorse Jimmy Wanjigi. Eric Omondi na Jimmy Wanjigi na kunawafagia wote.