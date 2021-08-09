Video of Larry Madowo & Trevor Ombija dancing in traditional costumes lights up Social Media

Madowo and Ombija flew down to the coast to sample the best that Watamu and Lamu have to offer.

They had been sharing images of various sites and places they visited but what has caught the attention of most Kenyans is a video of them dancing alongside coast natives.

The footage shared by Madowo shows them dancing to traditional music wearing costumes.

“Can you dance better than me? But I’m a better dancer than Trevor Ombija and his village moves for sure,” Larry teased his friend.

The two are very close friends, according to a mutual friend who used to attend the same church with them.

The duo also worked together at Nation Media Group before Madowo left for international media and Trevor was poached by Citizen TV.

Trevor Ombija conquers a few hearts

Even before the dance video emerged, Trevor’s coast trip was already causing a stir online after he shared shirtless photos.

Apart from the beautiful beach backdrop, netizens also noticed his muscular body and abs.

The photos did not escape his media colleagues, some who complimented him and others who cautioned the news anchor.

Reactions

“Damn that body!!!! @trevor_ombija,” said NTV news anchor Smriti Vidyarthi.

“RIP to your DM bro Wabebe wote,” said sports news anchor Bernard Dong.

“Umeamua uchukue madem zetu bro ,” replied iam_jamie_jay.

“Alaaaaaar,” commented fellow news anchor Lulu Hassan.