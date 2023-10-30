The sports category has moved to a new website.

Vinka wants to beat Kasuku

Mzee Asingwire

Kasuku is top on the list of people Vinka would like to whack.

Vinka and Kasuku
Vinka and Kasuku

According to the songstress, Kasuku was among people who said trash about her when she had just joined the music industry.

She revealed this while appearing on Galaxy FM in a show co-hosted by DJ Nimrod.

Nimrod asked her: Is there someone in the industry you want to beat?

Vinka respond: There's a guy who annoyed me when I had just started, and I said if I meet that guy!

Nimrod: Who is that guy?

Vinka: Kasuku.

Vinka wouldn’t be the first celeb to beat the media personality, as he has previously been smacked by Daniella Atim and Eddy Kenzo.

But, considering how she said it in a joking manner, it’s unlikely that Vinka still holds the grudge.

Who is Vinka?

Vinka, real name Veronica Nakiyingi Lugya, grew up in Kazo, Kawempe at her father's place and Bweyogerere (mother’s place) where she went when she was in P.5. The parents were separated.

Her father hails from Mukono district.

She went to Hormisdallen Schools (Kamwokya), Rubaga Girls’ Secondary School and Makerere University where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Tourism Administration in 2017.

In A-Level, she was an entertainment prefect and she started dancing and singing when she was in high school

In S.6 vacation, she participated in a dancing competition called HotSteps with friends whom she joined to form a group and they won.

She later worked for Jackie Chandiru as a dancer. It’s when Chandiru started falling sick that Vinka started thinking about quitting.

She had been performing at Buzz Events, which is owned by Swangz Avenue and also danced for their artiste the late Sera. That's how she met Julius Kyazze. Kyazze offered her a job as an artiste manager and she took it.

She got the job while she was still at university and part-timed it with Chandiru’s until she asked her to choose between her and managing Irene Ntale. She chose to work with Ntale.

In 2015, Swangz Avenue needed a dancehall artiste and they told her to participate in scouting for one.

She had been doing jingles and voice-overs at the record label. The label produces adverts for organisations.

Then in 2016, after she was done with school, she offered herself to try and become that dancehall singer. They hit studio and she recorded Level, her first single.

It was followed by Overdose, Malaika, then Love Doctor.

She says, to her, Malaika was the song that gave her the confidence that she had finally made it as a singer.

She stopped doing artiste management in October 2016 and focused fully on singing in February 2017.

Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
