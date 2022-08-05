Vioja Mahakamani actor discharged after successful kidney transplant

“I have been in hospital since July 18, 2022, and I was discharged on August 3, 2022. I feel so good," said Gathu.

“I am full of energy. I think dialysis had taken a toll on me. Now I am slowly going back to my usual self. God is so good,” he added.

The actor will be under the doctor's observation for the next two weeks as he continues in the healing process.

Further, Gathu expressed his appreciation to President Uhuru Kenyatta who came to his rescue by donating Sh 2 million at his medical bill fundraising event.

The Vioja Makahamani actor also thanked his colleagues in the entertainment industry who held his hand when he needed help.

He highlighted Hiram Mungai, popularly known as Ondiek Nyuka Kwota, Mathias Keya – who played the character Alfonse Makacha Makokha, and Lucy Wangui, stating that they have been supporting him continuously.

“I am grateful to Kenyans who have supported me. I can never thank them enough,” he said.

Uhuru donated to actor's medical appeal

Gathu raised funds to settle the cost of his kidney transplant and cater for post-surgery treatment.

The event was held at Charter Hall inside the Nairobi County building where President Kenyatta sent a generous donation.