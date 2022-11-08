RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shots fired? Vivian posts video of Sam West proposing with a cryptic message

Masia Wambua

What the singer meant by posting her proposal video alongside that particular caption is puzzling.

Vivian Kenya
Vivian Kenya

Singer Vivian is still reminiscing about moments shared with her former estranged hubby, Sam West after she shared an old video clip of the day Sam West proposed to her on live TV.

Although now, the two have parted ways and their marriage has taken a different direction.

The 'Chum Chum' singer shared the moment when Sam West proposed to her during the Ten Over Ten program that airs on Citizen TV where she had been invited for an interview and tagged it 'Ndio huyo Murife'.

"The girl in front of you is a queen and she needs a man who can build a palace for her. Actually, I think she is more than a queen, this girl is an angel. She needs someone who can bring down heaven for her. So today, Vivian there is something I want to say. I have a gift for you," West was heard saying in the video.

Vivianne and Sam West
Vivianne and Sam West Vivianne and Sam West Pulse Live Kenya

All this while, Vivian sat down dumbfounded and smiling, as the crowd in the building cheered.

Vivian used Murife in retrospect of the character of a man who was being chased by dogs as the owners of the animals begged him not to run.

The video clip went viral in Kenya during the month of October after many Kenyans shared it on social media.

What the singer meant by posting her proposal video alongside that particular caption is puzzling.

Singer Vivian
Singer Vivian Pulse Live Kenya

In Mid October 2022, just days after coming out to say that she was not well and that she was struggling in her relationship, the singer posted a photo of herself fully shaved with a lengthy caption that had cryptic texts in between.

She also stood by her decision to shave saying when a woman shaves her head she means shedding off all manner of negativity which in her case were the happenings that she had gone through with West.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
