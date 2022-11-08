Shots fired? Vivian posts video of Sam West proposing with a cryptic message

Although now, the two have parted ways and their marriage has taken a different direction.

The 'Chum Chum' singer shared the moment when Sam West proposed to her during the Ten Over Ten program that airs on Citizen TV where she had been invited for an interview and tagged it 'Ndio huyo Murife'.

"The girl in front of you is a queen and she needs a man who can build a palace for her. Actually, I think she is more than a queen, this girl is an angel. She needs someone who can bring down heaven for her. So today, Vivian there is something I want to say. I have a gift for you," West was heard saying in the video.

All this while, Vivian sat down dumbfounded and smiling, as the crowd in the building cheered.

Vivian used Murife in retrospect of the character of a man who was being chased by dogs as the owners of the animals begged him not to run.

The video clip went viral in Kenya during the month of October after many Kenyans shared it on social media.

What the singer meant by posting her proposal video alongside that particular caption is puzzling.

In Mid October 2022, just days after coming out to say that she was not well and that she was struggling in her relationship, the singer posted a photo of herself fully shaved with a lengthy caption that had cryptic texts in between.