Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wadagliz respond to fans’ outrage over Mashujaa Day performance

Amos Robi

Some Gen Z Kenyans turned to social media to criticise Wadagliz, accusing the duo of betraying their supporters

  • Criticism stemmed from perceived political affiliations, with Gen Z Kenyans accusing the duo of betraying their supporters
  • Wadagliz clarified that their performance was not an endorsement of any political agenda, stating that they are neutral in the political sphere
  • Their viral hit 'Anguka Nayo' was explained by the group as a party jam, not a political anthem, despite being released during a political tension period

Kenyan rap duo Wadagliz has found themselves at the centre of social media backlash following their performance at the 61st Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale County.

The group performed their hit song 'Anguka Nayo' during the event which was graced by President William Ruto, sparking controversy over their perceived political affiliations.

A section of Gen Z Kenyans took to social media to accuse Wadagliz of betraying their fans by performing at a government-sponsored event.

The backlash stemmed from growing criticism of the current administration, leading some to question the duo's alignment with the political landscape.

However, Wadagliz have been quick to clarify their stance, stating that their performance was simply part of their hustle and not an endorsement of any political agenda.

Sam Michaka, the duo's manager, addressed the issue in an interview with Nation Africa.

“We performed during the Mashujaa Day celebrations because the government wanted us to. That does not mean we support the government,” said Michaka.

Michaka went on to emphasise that Wadagliz are neutral in the political sphere, focused solely on their music craft.

"Wadagaliz have no problem with anyone, and we will continue doing our job. If people love us, they will love us; those who don’t love us, that’s their problem."

The group also took the opportunity to clarify the origins of their viral hit 'Anguka Nayo', which some fans have mistakenly labelled as a political anthem.

According to Michaka, the song was never intended to carry political undertones during or even after its production.

"It was just released during the political tension period, and people mistook it for a political anthem. Anguka Nayo is purely a party jam, a song we did for vibes and a good time," he explained.

The song, which has garnered over 7.9 million views on YouTube since its release three months ago, was meant to be an energetic, feel-good track and not a commentary on political events.

Despite the backlash, Wadagaliz remain unbowed and are preparing to release a follow-up to 'Anguka Nayo'.

Their manager revealed that the duo is working on a new banger, with the aim of continuing their upward trajectory in the Kenyan music scene.

Amos Robi
