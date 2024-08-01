The sports category has moved to a new website.

Celebrating Tumi Mathenge: Nameless & Wahu's 1st born finally turns 18

Lynet Okumu

Eighteen candles: Nameless and Wahu's daughter Tumi Mathenge officially becomes an adult.

Singer Namelss and Wahu's daughter Tumiso
Singer Namelss and Wahu's daughter Tumiso
  • Kenyan music stars Nameless and Wahu's daughter Tumi Mathenge celebrates her 18th birthday.
  • Wahu expressed her pride in Tumi's growth and accomplishments.
  • The Mathenge family has grown over the years with the addition of two more daughters.

It’s a momentous occasion for the Mathenge family as Tumi, the firstborn daughter of Kenyan music stars Wahu and Nameless, celebrates her 18th birthday.

The proud parents took to Instagram to share their joy and reflect on the journey of raising their daughter into adulthood.

On Instagram, Wahu posted a heartwarming message dedicated to Tumi. She expressed her pride in Tumi’s growth, accomplishments, and the young woman she has become.

Singer Namelss and her daughter Tumiso
Singer Namelss and her daughter Tumiso

READ: Wahu lights up internet with photos of a young Tumiso Mathenge

In the post, Wahu shared a beautiful family photo capturing the essence of their bond. The caption read:

“Happy 18th birthday to my firstborn @tumi.mathenge. I’m so proud of the person you are becoming – compassionate, intelligent, hardworking, loving, and so beautiful inside and out. It’s been such a joy watching you grow and I look forward to what God has in store for you! I love you beyond words, Tumi. Always and forever.”

In a series of Instagram stories, Wahu shared more intimate details about the day Tumi was born.

Singer Namelss and her daughter Tumiso
Singer Namelss and her daughter Tumiso

She reminisced about the excitement and nervousness of becoming a first-time mother. Wahu revealed that Tumi was born on June 1, 2006, after a long labor.

“At around 8am on the 1st of August 2006, I gave birth to the most beautiful little girl. She was 3.5 kilograms, chubby and cute, with the strongest suckle ever! I couldn’t believe I was finally holding her in my arms – this sweet child that had been forming inside me for a good 9 months,” she wrote.

She continued, expressing her amazement at how quickly time has flown by. “Today, that cute little girl turns 18! Yes, my baby, my sweet love, is now an adult! Can you believe it? Because it really does feel like just the other day I was rocking her to sleep, cradled in my arms.”

Wahu and daughter, Tumiso
Wahu and daughter, Tumiso

READ: The Mathenge's announce the birth of their newborn

The Mathenge family has grown over the years. Nameless and Wahu welcomed their lastborn daughter, Shiru, in October last year.

Reflecting on this, Wahu spoke about her surprise at becoming a mother of three, having previously come to terms with being a mother of just two.

She always had a desire to be a mother of three, and her dream eventually came true.

Nameless, Wahu and their children
Nameless, Wahu and their children

Their middle daughter, Nyakio, was born in 2013, adding another layer of joy to the family. The strong family bond and support system that Wahu and Nameless have built is evident in their loving posts and the values they instill in their children.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
