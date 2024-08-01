Celebrating Tumi Mathenge: Nameless & Wahu's 1st born finally turns 18

It’s a momentous occasion for the Mathenge family as Tumi, the firstborn daughter of Kenyan music stars Wahu and Nameless, celebrates her 18th birthday.

The proud parents took to Instagram to share their joy and reflect on the journey of raising their daughter into adulthood.

Wahu celebrates daughter Tumi as she turns 18

On Instagram, Wahu posted a heartwarming message dedicated to Tumi. She expressed her pride in Tumi’s growth, accomplishments, and the young woman she has become.

In the post, Wahu shared a beautiful family photo capturing the essence of their bond. The caption read:

“Happy 18th birthday to my firstborn @tumi.mathenge. I’m so proud of the person you are becoming – compassionate, intelligent, hardworking, loving, and so beautiful inside and out. It’s been such a joy watching you grow and I look forward to what God has in store for you! I love you beyond words, Tumi. Always and forever.”

Wahu’s shares story of how Tumi was born

In a series of Instagram stories, Wahu shared more intimate details about the day Tumi was born.

She reminisced about the excitement and nervousness of becoming a first-time mother. Wahu revealed that Tumi was born on June 1, 2006, after a long labor.

“At around 8am on the 1st of August 2006, I gave birth to the most beautiful little girl. She was 3.5 kilograms, chubby and cute, with the strongest suckle ever! I couldn’t believe I was finally holding her in my arms – this sweet child that had been forming inside me for a good 9 months,” she wrote.

She continued, expressing her amazement at how quickly time has flown by. “Today, that cute little girl turns 18! Yes, my baby, my sweet love, is now an adult! Can you believe it? Because it really does feel like just the other day I was rocking her to sleep, cradled in my arms.”

The Mathenge family grows

The Mathenge family has grown over the years. Nameless and Wahu welcomed their lastborn daughter, Shiru, in October last year.

Reflecting on this, Wahu spoke about her surprise at becoming a mother of three, having previously come to terms with being a mother of just two.

She always had a desire to be a mother of three, and her dream eventually came true.

