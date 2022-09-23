Wahu holds beautiful baby shower as delivery date nears [Photos]

The pink-themed baby shower saw the family share happy moments as they prepare to welcome their newest member to the family.

Nameless shared photos of the beautiful baby shower on his Instagram saying they were ready for diaper changing.

The couple announced the good news via a short video shared on Wahu’s Instagram page

Nameless and his family during Wahu's baby shower Pulse Live Kenya

Nameless and his family during Wahu's baby shower Pulse Live Kenya

Before putting up the video, Wahu shared a series of posts saying she was about to make a very special announcement.

“I’m about to make a special announcement… I’m excited overjoyed humbled, yet anxious about it,” Wahu said.

Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwi continue to serve couple goals and in December 2020 they were marking their 23rd anniversary since they started dating. They also celebrated their 17th marriage anniversary together in September 10.

The couple exchanged their vows on the shores of Lake Naivasha on September 10, 2005 at an exquisite ceremony that saw the bride arrive on a boat before walking down the aisle to meet the groom with naysayers, including a section of the press predicting that it would end in divorce.

Nameless and Wahu during their wedding in 2005 Pulse Live Kenya

"September 10th 2005 I got married to my boyfriend of 8 years. A popular gazetti said we wouldn't last more than 2 years....well.....17 years later Bado tuko!!

In a previous interview, Wahu reflected on the challenges that their relationship has encountered stating:

“I have always been born again and of course, my friends did not like the fact that he was not saved also, one time I told him it was over. Then he wrote in my journal saying he did not understand why he was not good for me”.