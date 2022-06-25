Wahu & Nameless announce pregnancy, Akothee on charging Sh2.3M for shows & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get down to the business of the day.

Wahu and Nameless expecting baby number 3

Legendary Kenyan musician David Mathenge popularly known as Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwi have announced that they are expecting their third child together.

The couple announced the good news via a short video shared on Wahu’s Instagram page and fans could not keep calm.

Before putting up the video, Wahu shared a series of posts saying she was about to make a very special announcement.

After a few hours, Wahu made it public that their family is expanding and baby number three is on the way.

“Deep by The M'Z - link in bio! Overjoyed, humbled, grateful, M-let loading,” Wahu captioned the video announcing the pregnancy.

The song Deep is an Afro reggae tune that was produced by Cedo and written by Brandon Israel and it highlights the honeymoon stage of love.

It is the 6th single off the upcoming M'z Album which includes This Love Ya Wahu, This Love Ya Nameless, Te Amo, Feeling and Back it Up.

Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker in the world

Internet sensation and Senegalese–born content creator Khaby Lame has made history becoming the most followed TikToker in the followed.

The Italy Based-Senegalese achieved the new milestone on Thursday, after over taking American TikToker Charli D’Amelio (142.5 million) who was the king of TikTok for some time.

Currently, Lame enjoys a following of over 142.7 million people across the world – thanks to his funny and demonstrative videos.

He rose to fame with his videos where he always reacted silently to absurd and complicated life hacks in the most simpler way possible.

On Instagram, Lame has a following over 78 million people, with his wealth estimated between $1.3 million to $2.7 million in 2002 according to the News.com.au.

Khaby Lame achieved his earnings through sponsorships, endorsements and the TikTok creator fund. Recently, Lame has been rubbing shoulders with stars like Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovix, Kyllian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala, Raphael Varane among others.

Dr Ofweneke makes TV comeback two years after exiting KTN

Seasoned Kenyan comedian Sande Bush stage name Dr Ofweneke is making a comeback on our TV screens with a new show - two years after leaving KTN.

On Thursday, the funnyman announced that he as found new home at TV 47 and his show ‘Dr Ofweneke Night’ will be airing on the TV station.

“And we are back like we never left. The countdown begins #Dr.OfwenekeTonight 👏👏👏👏👏,” Dr Ofweneke announced.

The comedian will be hosting the show alongside DJ Lisney whom they were together at KTN in 2020.

“We are back!!!! Ladies n gentlemen! Coming soon on your screens: @drofweneke,” DJ Lisney captioned his photo with Dr Ofweneke while at TV 47.

Ofweneke used to host Thursday Night Live on KTN but the show was put on hold when the Covid-19 pandemic checked in 2020.

Charlie Karumi part ways with Homeboyz radio after 8 months

Media Personality and actor Charlie Karumi has parted ways with Homeboyz radio - 8 months after he joined the radio station.

Karumi who has been co-hosting the morning show alongside G-Money hosted his last on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The TV and radio personality made his debut on the Radio Africa owned station on October 19, 2021.

In a series of post, the Homeboyz crew and G-Money bid goodbye to the talented actor and host- wishing him all the best in his future endeavors. They even surprised him with a goodbye cake with the words ‘We will miss you Charlie’.

“I’m very sad and I really loved working with Charlie. I have had many co-hosts, some lasted, some did not, some were removed, some fell by the way side. Charlies Karumi, I wish you all the best in your endeavors you have been amazing to work with and I know wherever you go, you gonna kill it because you are a very special human being and your talent will take you far and on behalf of Homeboyz radio and the station we wish you all the best. Keep looking,” G-Money said

Diamond's videographer launches music career amid reports of being fired

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s official videographer Lukamba has officially launched his music career complete with a new single.

On Wednesday, Lukamba held a press conference to announce his entry into the music industry amidst reports of being fired by Chibu Dangote.

During the presser, the renowned videographer failed to confirm or deny if he was fired but its evident that he has been missing in action.

The videographer turned singer also appealed to Tanzanian musicians to unite in order to compete with their fellow artistes from Nigerian.

Lukamba’s first single is called Maboya and he has featured Mr LG Tz. The song was produced by producer Gachi B.

I charge Sh2.3 million for shows - Akothee reveals

Award-winning Kenyan singer Esther Akoth stage name Akothee has made her rate-card public revealing that she charges Sh2.3 million per show.

In an interview with presenter Ali, the Abebo hitmaker said that she always brings value to every event or concert she is booked – hence the Sh2.3 million rate card.

“Right now my rate-card is $20,000 (Sh2, 352, 000). Its value for money, I bring value. I think I’m the number one earning artiste in Kenya right now,” Akothee said.

For the past few years, Akothee has been the only Kenyan artiste who has been able to perform at One Music Africa Festival- One of the biggest concerts in the world.

The singer also confirmed that indeed she is no longer in a relationship with Nelly Oaks.

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17

Seasoned media personality Shaffie Weru is celebrating his daughter Milan Arafa upon turning 17-years-old.

The former radio presenter used his Instagram page to pamper Milan with sweet words, stating that he has never seen such a beautiful 17-year-old in the world.

“I tried searching for the most beautiful 17-year-old in the world en I realized she’s the one reading this message. Happy birthday MilanReee! My gorgeous daughter. Love you, dear. #MilanArafa #theraverendsfamily #allahamdulillah,” Shaffie Weru wrote.

The media personality sired his first born daughter Milan with singer Debbie Asila.

Guardian Angel introduces 1st artiste signed under his record label 7 Heaven Music

Award-winning gospel singer Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka popularly known as Guardian Angel has introduced the first artiste signed under his record label 7 Heaven Music.

Angel introduced DJ Kezz Kenya as the newest signee to his record label days after releasing their collaboration dubbed Jipende.

An excited Kezz used her social media platforms to confirm that she has officially joined the 7 Heaven family.

“Yesternight Was So Beautiful. I can't explain it in Words. I really cannot. Officially a member of #7heavenMusic,” she said.

KTN poaches top KBC and BBC news anchors

Mombasa road-based TV station KTN is on a mission to revamp their newsroom after poaching two top Kenyan journalist from Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to join their news desk.

KTN introduced Purity Museo and Fathiya Nur as the latest addition to their team of news anchors.

Museo who used to work at KBC made her debut on KTN on Monday, as well as Nur who used to work for BBC.

The award-winning journalist announced her arrival at KTN with a message that says; “My new home…..See you again tomorrow at 10am for #NewsCentre and 1pm for #NewsDesk,”.

Purity Museo parted ways with KBC on May 17, 2022 after three and a half years. At the station she had been paired with the legendary Tom Mboya for the prime time news bulletin.

On the other hand, Fathiya Nur excited BBC in May 2022 after working at the media house for 4 years.

Betty Kyallo looking to give Rihanna a run for her money with own makeup line

Celebrated Kenyan media personality Betty Kyallo is set to give Rihanna a run for her money with the launch of her own makeup line dubbed Betty Beauty.

Speaking to Pulse Kenya’s Dennis Milimo, Betty revealed that plans are underway to introduce her own makeup line in the Kenyan market and fans should be ready for the new venture.

“There are these big brands, but I want to show the young girls that you can have it all. Even with Kyallo Kulture and the businesses I do and even what she (Mercy) does, we want to show girls that you can have it all. Hii maneno ya sijui sponsor, sijui ati wakona mabuda, that’s nonsense. We can teach our girls to go for it because they actually can do it," Betty explained.

She added that: "We were brought up in a very humble background in Rongai, and we did not have everything but we really aspired to be great people and right now with our efforts and God’s grace were are living our life.

"With my makeup line, it’s going to be very affordable for young women... I want women to be confident and I want to be part of that process. It’s part of the culture in Kyallo Kulture,".

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua explains why

Celebrated Kenyan scriptwriter Abel Mutua has showered comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush with lots of praises over what he termed as revolutionizing the comedy industry in Kenya.

Speaking to Pulse Kenya’s Dennis Milimo, Mutua said that Njugush deserves a special recognition like being studied in the Kenyan syllabus for his contribution in the comedy world.

‘"Huyo jamaa anafaa kuwa studied kwa University, anafaa tu kuwa na course yake ama Unit tu ya Njugush watu wasome huyo jamaa juu pia yeye amechange game sana.

"Comedians wote walikuwa wanategemea platform moja kwenda kuperfom pale. Yeye amekuja akaona hatuwezi toshea pale sisi wote, so wacha nikimbie na hii route yangu na watu wangu. The Boy is doing great and we are happy,” Abel Mutua said.

Mutua also mentioned that they are preparing for launch their second movie dubbed ‘Click Click Bang’ and it will premiere on July 16, 2022.