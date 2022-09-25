Wahu shares funny card she received from boyfriend after 1 year dating [Photo]

In the photo was an African-themed card with a handwritten message which Wahu explained had been written by a boyfriend she had been dating for a year.

What made the card memorable was the message her then-boyfriend and now husband, David Mathenge 'Nameless' penned down.

"I saw this and I thought of you," Nameless had addressed the card.

Although Nameless might have captioned the photo jokingly, Wahu wondered how she proceeded to later marry him despite Nameless making fun of the shape of her head.

According to Wahu, the card was shared a year into dating. This is what she wrote on Instagram: "I just found this card given to me by my boyfriend after 1 year of dating. Can you see the arrow pointing at my kisogo? And I still got married to him. Anyway, enjoy your Sunday."

Here are some of the reactions fans shared with Wahu:-

carolradull 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 A match made in heaven

essymaina 😂😂😂 At least thought of you.

wamuyudc 😂😂😂wueh, he'd been looking for this for a long time aki.

tellah_val 😂😂😂😂was he this disrespectful

wahukagwi @tellah_val and he still makes fun of my kisogo to date 😂😂😂😂

sheilah_karuga Awww love birds 😂😂😂 P.s your wedding was one for the books. I remember perusing your wedding photos on one of the Kenyan dailes in admiration. 👌🏾😍🥰

Wahu and Nameless mark 17 years of marriage

The celebrity couple on Friday held a beautiful baby shower as they ready get ready to welcome their third child in a pink-themed party which left many guessing the gender of their almost due member of the family.

Nameless and his family during Wahu's baby shower Pulse Live Kenya

Nameless shared photos of the beautiful baby shower on his Instagram saying he and the thridborn's siblings were ready to change diapers.

The two love birds celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary while on their tour of the United States where they had been for more than a month before they jetted back home