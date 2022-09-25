RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wahu shares funny card she received from boyfriend after 1 year dating [Photo]

Masia Wambua

The message on the card brought back fond memories for Wahu

Kenyan musician Wahu Kagwi
Kenyan musician Wahu Kagwi

Wahu Kagwi on Sunday shared a photo with her fans on Instagram drawing reactions from her followers.

In the photo was an African-themed card with a handwritten message which Wahu explained had been written by a boyfriend she had been dating for a year.

What made the card memorable was the message her then-boyfriend and now husband, David Mathenge 'Nameless' penned down.

"I saw this and I thought of you," Nameless had addressed the card.

Although Nameless might have captioned the photo jokingly, Wahu wondered how she proceeded to later marry him despite Nameless making fun of the shape of her head.

According to Wahu, the card was shared a year into dating. This is what she wrote on Instagram: "I just found this card given to me by my boyfriend after 1 year of dating. Can you see the arrow pointing at my kisogo? And I still got married to him. Anyway, enjoy your Sunday."

READ: Power couple Nameless and Wahu celebrate wedding anniversary

Here are some of the reactions fans shared with Wahu:-

carolradull 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 A match made in heaven

essymaina 😂😂😂 At least thought of you.

wamuyudc 😂😂😂wueh, he'd been looking for this for a long time aki.

tellah_val 😂😂😂😂was he this disrespectful

wahukagwi @tellah_val and he still makes fun of my kisogo to date 😂😂😂😂

sheilah_karuga Awww love birds 😂😂😂 P.s your wedding was one for the books. I remember perusing your wedding photos on one of the Kenyan dailes in admiration. 👌🏾😍🥰

The celebrity couple on Friday held a beautiful baby shower as they ready get ready to welcome their third child in a pink-themed party which left many guessing the gender of their almost due member of the family.

Nameless and his family during Wahu's baby shower
Nameless and his family during Wahu's baby shower Nameless and his family during Wahu's baby shower Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wahu holds beautiful baby shower as delivery date nears [Photos]

Nameless shared photos of the beautiful baby shower on his Instagram saying he and the thridborn's siblings were ready to change diapers.

The two love birds celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary while on their tour of the United States where they had been for more than a month before they jetted back home

The couple exchanged their vows on the shores of Lake Naivasha on September 10, 2005, at an exquisite ceremony that saw the bride arrive on a boat before walking down the aisle to meet the groom with naysayers, including a section of the press predicting that it would end in divorce.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
