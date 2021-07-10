Wahu and husband, renowned musician David ‘Nameless’ Mathenge were down in Malindi this past week with their two daughters.

While at the beach, Nameless posted a picture of him in jeans while Wahu was in a cute two-piece bikini. On his post, fans jokingly addressed his dressing questioning him for wearing jeans at the beach.

However, when Wahu posted the picture at a later date, fans started criticizing her saying she was ‘half naked’ because she was in a bikini.

“The negativity, it is because "you say that you sing gospel" just that you are half naked to the people you'll want to preach to, they have already slept with you that's the sad truth ,” wrote one user.

Wahu’s Witty Clapback after attack by Netizens over photo with Nameless Pulse Live Kenya

Wahu’s ClapBack

The mother of two addressed the heat in her comment section by posting a picture of herself with a dress sarcastically asking her followers if they felt this was decent to them.

“Temperatures zimecool ama hii pia issa no? My judges...hii turudishe kwa fundi slit ishikanishwe? ,”wrote Wahu.

Wahu’s Witty Clapback after attack by Netizens over photo with Nameless Pulse Live Kenya

Wahu’s message

“Dear stone throwers when my hubby posted this the other day... everything is ok....but when I post people start catching feelings...it's such a biiiiig shame that there are things that are acceptable for a guy to share but when a women does the same....shida tupu! Search your soul and ask yourself if sexism is disturbing your heart. Ni hayo tu ,” wrote Wahu.

In soidarity, Wahu's husband Nameless also came out with a lengthy post in defense of his wife.

Nameless message

“Haiya.. kunendaje hapa .. manze I have just come and found many comments juu nimevaa nguo mob kwa beach , ama 😳😳.. Aki poleni sitavaa jeanz kwa beach Tena🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️...