RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wakadinali team up with Matata and 5 other tunes released this week

Masia Wambua

The two music groups have given us a new song and a beat that is to die for, just as the lyrics are.

Matata
Matata

It is a new month, November 2022, and we have entered in high spirits, especially in the entertainment industry, because our artistes have been busy in the production booths and the new jams aree finally out.

Recommended articles

Some of our artistes have been producing a track or two every week, either as a solo project or in collaboration with other musicians, as we are going to see in this week's 'Pulse hot and Fresh'.

Juacali during a past performance
Juacali during a past performance Pulse Live Kenya

The Genge crooner is back with a new track, Nipe mkono in which he features a local musician who has been around for some time, Tee Hits.

The two have a new track together that was released on Monday, October 31, and has attracted 1.7K views on YouTube.

Ndovu Kuu
Ndovu Kuu Pulse Live Kenya

Ndovu Kuu is back and this time round he has been featured by the bubbly Winnie Machua in the new track, Konakona.

The jam which came out on Monday, November 1 was produced at Ndovu Kuu Studios and the video has attracted 1.4K views being directed by Dr. Eddie at the Red Dreams Studio Nairobi.

Matata
Matata Pulse Live Kenya

Matata group is burning the midnight oil and so is Wakadinali. The two bands have come together to give us a new song and a beat that is to die for, just as the lyrics are.

Their new song was released on Friday, November 4 and got over seven thousand views within hours after premiering on YouTube.

The Matata boy band group has also done a solo project; Siko Fiti despite having collaborated with Wakadinali on a different song which was released on Thursday, November 3.

Matata Band members
Matata Band members Pulse Live Kenya

The new song has a feel of Nigerian music. According to Matata, the song was inspired by actual events that the members of the band were going through at the time.

It speaks to topics including but not limited to mental health, breakups, unhealthy addictions, discontentment, and loss of loved ones.

Ssaru
Ssaru Pulse Live Kenya

After releasing Kamkora in October, Ssaru is back at it with a new track, Ukicheat this time around teaming up with Joefes.

The new song is two days old on YouTube by the time of piecing together this article it had attracted close to 23,000 views.

Three of Buruklyn group members
Three of Buruklyn group members Pulse Live Kenya

The promising Hip-Hop crew was this week back to the tudio and together with DJ Gibbzy, they have a new track, Sweet One.

The new song was released on YouTube on the weekend of 26 and 27 October and has over 84,000 views.

Have a fabulous week as you jam to the tunes.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Wakadinali team up with Matata and 5 other tunes released this week

Wakadinali team up with Matata and 5 other tunes released this week

Influencer Maureen Waititu in mourning

Influencer Maureen Waititu in mourning

Photos: Wajackoyah treated to a good time by his daughters in London

Photos: Wajackoyah treated to a good time by his daughters in London

Samidoh gifts KCSE candidates at his former school [Photos]

Samidoh gifts KCSE candidates at his former school [Photos]

Kennedy Rapudo's beautiful message to Amber Ray as she turns a year older

Kennedy Rapudo's beautiful message to Amber Ray as she turns a year older

Comedian Vinnie Baite acquires brand new car [Photo]

Comedian Vinnie Baite acquires brand new car [Photo]

Bahati's warm message to wife after welcoming baby girl

Bahati's warm message to wife after welcoming baby girl

Diamond Platnumz's father criticises son for piercing nose

Diamond Platnumz's father criticises son for piercing nose

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online