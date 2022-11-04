Wakadinali team up with Matata and 5 other tunes released this week

Some of our artistes have been producing a track or two every week, either as a solo project or in collaboration with other musicians, as we are going to see in this week's 'Pulse hot and Fresh'.

1. Juacali Ft Tee Hits - Nipe Mkono

The Genge crooner is back with a new track, Nipe mkono in which he features a local musician who has been around for some time, Tee Hits.

The two have a new track together that was released on Monday, October 31, and has attracted 1.7K views on YouTube.

2. Winnie Machua Ft Ndovu Kuu - Konakona

Ndovu Kuu is back and this time round he has been featured by the bubbly Winnie Machua in the new track, Konakona.

The jam which came out on Monday, November 1 was produced at Ndovu Kuu Studios and the video has attracted 1.4K views being directed by Dr. Eddie at the Red Dreams Studio Nairobi.

3. Matata Ft Wakadinali - Uhh Uhh

Matata group is burning the midnight oil and so is Wakadinali. The two bands have come together to give us a new song and a beat that is to die for, just as the lyrics are.

Their new song was released on Friday, November 4 and got over seven thousand views within hours after premiering on YouTube.

4. Matata - Siko Fiti

The Matata boy band group has also done a solo project; Siko Fiti despite having collaborated with Wakadinali on a different song which was released on Thursday, November 3.

The new song has a feel of Nigerian music. According to Matata, the song was inspired by actual events that the members of the band were going through at the time.

It speaks to topics including but not limited to mental health, breakups, unhealthy addictions, discontentment, and loss of loved ones.

5. Ukicheat - Joefes ft Ssaru

After releasing Kamkora in October, Ssaru is back at it with a new track, Ukicheat this time around teaming up with Joefes.

The new song is two days old on YouTube by the time of piecing together this article it had attracted close to 23,000 views.

6. Sweet One - Buruklyn Boyz ft DJ Gibbzy

The promising Hip-Hop crew was this week back to the tudio and together with DJ Gibbzy, they have a new track, Sweet One.

The new song was released on YouTube on the weekend of 26 and 27 October and has over 84,000 views.