RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eddie Ndichu living it up in the US [Photos]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

The fintech strategist seems to have also enrolled at Harvard

Fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US
Fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US

Fintech entrepreneur and Wapi Pay founder Eddie Ndichu seems to have taken a long break from Kenya and retreated to the United States.

Recommended articles

This, just months after a protracted media buzz involving his twin brother Paul, their friend Munira Hassan and two sisters - Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor.

The fintech guru also seems to have enrolled at Harvard University, having recently updated his social media followers with a photo beside the famous John Harvard statue and the caption: "Study break! Happy holidays! Be patient and love each other!"

On Wednesday, Eddie posted a photo of himself at the beach drinking a Puerto Rican beer brand widely distributed in the US called Medella Light.

The embattled tech guru has also taken to a more positive outlook on life, repeatedly advising his followers to be grateful.

He recently captioned a photo of himself at a plush recreational facility with: "Wrapping up 2021! Thankful!"

In a tweet on December 23, however, Eddie affirmed: "Everyone leaves, everyone misunderstands you, no one cares... get on with it..."

Fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US
Fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US Pulse Live Kenya
Fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US
Fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US Pulse Live Kenya
Fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US
Fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eddie Ndichu living it up in the US [Photos]

Eddie Ndichu living it up in the US [Photos]

Cartoon Comedian buys herself new car [Video]

Cartoon Comedian buys herself new car [Video]

Senior NTV news anchor leaves NMG after 3 years

Senior NTV news anchor leaves NMG after 3 years

South African couple seek financial support to travel to Kenya for honeymoon

South African couple seek financial support to travel to Kenya for honeymoon

Michelle Ntalami glad 2021 is coming to an end

Michelle Ntalami glad 2021 is coming to an end

Zuchu claps back at Eric Omondi after saying Amapiano destroyed Bongo Flava [Screenshot]

Zuchu claps back at Eric Omondi after saying Amapiano destroyed Bongo Flava [Screenshot]

Dr Dre to pay ex-wife Nicole Young Sh11 billion in divorce settlement

Dr Dre to pay ex-wife Nicole Young Sh11 billion in divorce settlement

Konshens rocks Maasai attire minutes after landing in Kenya [Video]

Konshens rocks Maasai attire minutes after landing in Kenya [Video]

Kanye West buys $4.5M house across from Kim Kardashian's [Photos]

Kanye West buys $4.5M house across from Kim Kardashian's [Photos]

Trending

Janet Jackson excites Kenyans with video of an elderly woman dancing to Kamba song

Janet Jackson and her late Brother Michael Jackson

Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew [Video]

Mercy Kyallo, Betty Kyalo, Sean Andrew and Gloria Kyallo. Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew & Billy Kutah [Video]

Speculations as Diamond Platnumz takes Zuchu on romantic dinner date

Diamond, Zuchu and Rayvanny makes it to Grammy Awards Consideration List

Konshens rocks Maasai attire minutes after landing in Kenya [Video]

Konshens lands in Kenya ahead of his Concert on December 31st