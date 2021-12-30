Eddie Ndichu living it up in the US [Photos]

This, just months after a protracted media buzz involving his twin brother Paul, their friend Munira Hassan and two sisters - Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor.

The fintech guru also seems to have enrolled at Harvard University, having recently updated his social media followers with a photo beside the famous John Harvard statue and the caption: "Study break! Happy holidays! Be patient and love each other!"

On Wednesday, Eddie posted a photo of himself at the beach drinking a Puerto Rican beer brand widely distributed in the US called Medella Light.

The embattled tech guru has also taken to a more positive outlook on life, repeatedly advising his followers to be grateful.

He recently captioned a photo of himself at a plush recreational facility with: "Wrapping up 2021! Thankful!"

In a tweet on December 23, however, Eddie affirmed: "Everyone leaves, everyone misunderstands you, no one cares... get on with it..."

Pulse Live Kenya

