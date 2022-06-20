Singer Mbosso opens up on battling longtime heart condition

Speaking in a radio station in Tanzania, Mbosso said he has been silently battling the illness and informed only a few people close to him. The Hodari hit maker said he sometimes finds it hard sleeping as he sometimes experiences excess pain.

“Yes I have major heart problems but I am grateful to God I am doing well, I engage in physical exercises often to manage the condition but sometimes I find it hard to even exercise since am in pain,” Mbosso said.

Singer Mbosso opens up on battling chronic heart illness Pulse Live Kenya

Mbosso said he often doesn’t talk about his issues but had informed some of his close family members and his bosses at his record label.

“One of my bosses was aware, my mother also knows the condition and I also informed Diamond as well as my co-parents. Personally, I dont talk about my private affairs very often,” he noted.

He however said he is managing the condition which doctors say was brought about by fat which had blocked his blood vessels.

The singer said he is set to travel for treatment but was taking time to align things as the treatment was going to take a long time.

Tanzanian Singer Mbosso Pulse Live Kenya

The illness Mbosso is suffering from is known as Atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is a common condition that comes up when a sticky substance called plaque builds up inside in the arteries. The plaque build up blocks the flow of blood to the body organs and tissues.