Watch Eddy Kenzo explode into tears after he watches his Grammy nomination

Trevor Taremwa

Eddy Kenzo has driven the country into a wave of euphoria after being nominated for a Grammy award, a fete, being perceived by many as the first of it's kind in the country, despite him not being the first Grammy nominee of Ugandan origin.

The BET award winner has been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards in the category of Best Global Music Performance.

Kenzo who on Saturday staged a successful "Eddy Kenzo festival" at Kololo Independence Grounds, earned a nomination thanks to his collaboration song "Gimme love" with American artiste, Matthew David Benson, who is better known as Matt B.

Upon being nominated, Eddy Kenzo took to his Twitter page and retweeted a post from the Grammy's official Twitter page that mentioned his nomination.

"Isn't God so good banange, Uganda is in the Grammys," Eddy Kenzo retweeted.

The star went forth to share footage of him watching the nominations from home alongside friends in which he breaks into wild celebrations upon being announced as a nominee by John Legend.

"We are so grateful to God almighty for such a great moment in our country. My brother @mattbworld Thank you. #Greg #Angela #Asteyn thank you for this record. Fellow artists thank you, this is for all of us. Uganda thank you for raising me. East Africa stand up," he captioned.

Kenzo has positioned himself as one of Uganda's biggest international music exports as he has clinched various international awards including the "Viewers Choice Best New International Artist" gong at the 2015 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Below is the video of Eddy Kenzo celebrating this monstrous fete.

Trevor Taremwa
