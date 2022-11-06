Watch gospel singer Mercy Masika's reaction after eating frog legs in the DRC

The gospel star had a taste of frog legs which are a rare delicacy in Kenya but are common in the Central African country.

Upon seeing the dish, Masika could not believe they were frog legs as their size was big than what a normal frog looks like. They had also been well prepared and did not have the colour frogs have which left Masika wondering even more about how they were frogs.

“Guys these are frog legs, I thought they would be green. They look like chicken, how big are the frogs?” Mercy reacted when the frog legs were brought to the table.

Her host on the other hand assured her she was trying the best dish around noting that in DRC it’s been a common delicacy for years.

Upon tasting it, Masika was surprised by the taste of the dish which was contrary to her expectations. Her mind was still in disbelief that she was eating a dish that tasted like fish.

“It tastes like fish but it’s a frog,” Mercy said upon tasting it.

In her post, the ‘Mwema’ singer said Kenya should think about the rearing of frogs.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyans did not leave her post dry as reactions came in;

chriskirwa We will stop being your friends 🙆‍♂️🤷‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️

neilla_ndinda Frog? Kyoa? Not me,not in this life and not in the next!

wambuigachago Well done for being adventurous and trying them. 😂 Frog legs are yummy

cianahezron I can't try,just by the name,the fact that frogs defence mechanism they produce some milky liquid which is kinder poisonous to a cat,me frog leg,Yukh.

gracia_bb Am Congolese but can never eat such weuh you guys got guts of all the foods you only chose that why?