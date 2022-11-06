RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Watch gospel singer Mercy Masika's reaction after eating frog legs in the DRC

Amos Robi

Mercy Masika could not believe the size of the frog legs which were bigger than what she knows

Mercy Masika reacts after eating frog legs
Mercy Masika reacts after eating frog legs

Gospel singer Mercy Masika was treated to an unusual dish while on tour in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Recommended articles

The gospel star had a taste of frog legs which are a rare delicacy in Kenya but are common in the Central African country.

Upon seeing the dish, Masika could not believe they were frog legs as their size was big than what a normal frog looks like. They had also been well prepared and did not have the colour frogs have which left Masika wondering even more about how they were frogs.

“Guys these are frog legs, I thought they would be green. They look like chicken, how big are the frogs?” Mercy reacted when the frog legs were brought to the table.

Her host on the other hand assured her she was trying the best dish around noting that in DRC it’s been a common delicacy for years.

Upon tasting it, Masika was surprised by the taste of the dish which was contrary to her expectations. Her mind was still in disbelief that she was eating a dish that tasted like fish.

“It tastes like fish but it’s a frog,” Mercy said upon tasting it.

In her post, the ‘Mwema’ singer said Kenya should think about the rearing of frogs.

Mercy Masika
Mercy Masika Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Jalang'o's car saved Mercy Masika from Dusit Attack

Kenyans did not leave her post dry as reactions came in;

chriskirwa We will stop being your friends 🙆‍♂️🤷‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️

neilla_ndinda Frog? Kyoa? Not me,not in this life and not in the next!

wambuigachago Well done for being adventurous and trying them. 😂 Frog legs are yummy

cianahezron I can't try,just by the name,the fact that frogs defence mechanism they produce some milky liquid which is kinder poisonous to a cat,me frog leg,Yukh.

gracia_bb Am Congolese but can never eat such weuh you guys got guts of all the foods you only chose that why?

swtabitha Wooow! They are really yummy, the texture and taste is in between fish and chicken, fried with garlic and parsley, mmmh yummy 🤤

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Crazy Kennar speaks about working with Useful Idioty again

Crazy Kennar speaks about working with Useful Idioty again

Watch gospel singer Mercy Masika's reaction after eating frog legs in the DRC

Watch gospel singer Mercy Masika's reaction after eating frog legs in the DRC

Watch Jalang’o fire up the crowd with electrifying performance in Nairobi

Watch Jalang’o fire up the crowd with electrifying performance in Nairobi

Thee Pluto's message to fiancée as she heads for the delivery room

Thee Pluto's message to fiancée as she heads for the delivery room

Double blessing for Diana Marua days after welcoming baby Malaika

Double blessing for Diana Marua days after welcoming baby Malaika

Sonko responds after being dragged into Mary Lincoln's drama [Screenshot]

Sonko responds after being dragged into Mary Lincoln's drama [Screenshot]

Rayvanny floors Diamond to win coveted international award, dedicates it to Samia

Rayvanny floors Diamond to win coveted international award, dedicates it to Samia

King Kaka's death scare gives life to new project [Details]

King Kaka's death scare gives life to new project [Details]

Karen Nyamu's classy response to reports of US-based lady 'stealing' Samidoh

Karen Nyamu's classy response to reports of US-based lady 'stealing' Samidoh

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online