Watch Jalang’o fire up the crowd with electrifying performance in Nairobi

The celebrated media personality and legislator took to the stage on Saturday night and gave the crowd a taste of his best that left them yearning for more.

Jalang’o graced the Choma na Ngoma festival that went down at the Carnivore grounds in Nairobi and fired up the crowd.

The performance was captured in a video which showed the lawmaker taking to the stage as a typical artiste with the DJ playing hit songs as the media personality fired up the crowd for what would be a fun-filled night of partying.

Jalang’o took about three minutes on the stage with a brief but electrifying performance that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Afterwards, he ushered in fellow star Nadia Mukami who carried on from where Jalang’o left, bringing the roof down with a charged performance.

The former Kiss 100 FM presenter exited the media at a time when the public was yearning for more of him and joined the world of politics.

Rejecting lucrative deals from 6 media houses

In an interview with content creator Eve Mungai, Jalang’o divulged that at least six media houses had approached him with lucrative deals even after winning the parliamentary seat.

He explained that those who had approached him have witnessed his strong work ethic, adding that he will not take any deal as he wants to focus on his current job-representing the people of Lang’ata in parliament.

He explained: "Like six... Let me tell you something when you know what you do and you know how hard you work and employers know that you are somebody who keeps time the offers will flow.

"Anytime you are given work to do, give it your best, work hard and employers will always love you. There are so many radio stations that would still want me to have me back on the air because they know at 6:00 o'clock in the morning every day, I will always be there to start the work," Jalang'o added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Prior to his entry in politics, Jalang’o worked at several media houses where he established his brand and rose to the top of Kenya’s media industry where he remains one of the most-sought after talent.