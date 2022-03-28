RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

See Serena Williams' reaction as Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

Joba Ogunwale

The Wild Wild West actor picked up his first Oscar last night, but the biggest story of the ceremony was his altercation with the famous comedian.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams

Serena Williams appears to be shocked at what happened at the Oscars on Sunday night after Will Smith made headlines for slapping Chris Rock.

Serena and Venus were both among the celebrities in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

The two tennis legends watched as Will Smith picked up the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of the father of the William Sisters in the movie King Richard.

However, a night that should have been all about celebration for all the crew involved in the movie turned out to be controversial, no thanks to Will's moment of madness.

The Men In Black actor made the headlines for the wrong reasons after going up to the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock for a joke made about his wife-Jada-Pinkett Smith.

Rock joked about Jada's baldness, stating that the Girls Trip actor is currently preparing for GI Jane's sequel.

In the first movie, the lead role was played by Demi Moore, who went bald to play the role- hence the joke about Jada's baldness.

Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith Pulse Nigeria

Although Will initially laughed at the joke, his countenance changed after seeing Jada's reaction, who suffers from alopecia.

The 53-year-old went up to the stage to slap Rock, who was left stunned as with the other celebrities in the room.

It did not stop there as Will shouted "keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth," as he returned to his seat.

The incident grabbed the headlines as expected and left many stunned, including Serena.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to her Instagram to share a series of stories, with her looking shocked.

Serena's reaction to Will's moment of madness
Serena's reaction to Will's moment of madness Pulse Nigeria

In one of the stories, Serena said she had to put her drink down before expressing another shocked face.

Nonetheless, it was still a proud moment for Serena and her sister Venus, who both looked stunning on the red carpet and at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The two sisters also had the honour of introducing Beyonce for her performance at the show.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

