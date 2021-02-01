Awarding-winning singer Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa popularly known as Rayvanny is nursing injuries after falling on stage during his performance at the Tumewasha Concert in Dar Es Salaam.

In a statement, WCB President Diamond Platnumz asked fans to pray for the Kwetu hit-maker, following the unfortunate incident.

Viral videos shared on social media, captures Vanny Boy sliding on stage, before falling on his back, an act that forced him to cut short his performance.

WCB Signee Rayvanny

The unfortunate incident also resulted to the cancellation of the Wasafi Tumewasha After Party that had been slotted on Sunday the Beach Kidimbwi.

“CANCELLED!❌ My beautiful People!!! Ningependa niwajuze kuwa Leo HATUTAKUA na After party tena pale BEACH KIDIMBWI ..... Siku ya Leo tuitumie Kumshukuru Mwenyez Mungu Kwa kutujaalia Tamasha lililofana Siku ya Jana, lakini pia Kumuombea ndugu yetu @rayvanny aweze Kupona Haraka” said Diamond Platnumz.

On Monday, a concerned fan asked the singer how he was fairing on and Vanny Boy replied “Naendelea poa nashukuru Mungu 🙏🙏🙏🙏”.

Rayvanny is gearing up for the release of his first Studio Album dubbed Sound From Africa that has a total of 23 songs with features from renowned names across the globe.

This is not the first time a WCB artiste is falling on stage. Just the other day Zuchu also fell while trying to climb a stage pillar during a show in Dodoma.

In 2018, Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny also fell of the stage while giving an electric performance at Mandela Stadium, Sumbwanga, Tanzania.

The duo was performing together with Wasafi signee Mbosso when the unstable stage caved in, causing them to fall in the set up stage.

