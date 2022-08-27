'We are tired of working so hard without support,’ says Bebe Cool

"I'm so grateful that you guys can turn up. We've got sisters and brothers having concerts everywhere in Uganda... And this message mainly goes to the media. Go and support Ugandan musicians," he said in a video seen by this reporter.

"Because we are tired of working so hard without support. First I want to thank those who attended Azawi, Juliana and B2C concerts. Keep up the spirit because that is what will encourage our sisters and brothers to make it where they want it to be. We only need to up our game. When we are upping our game, we need to up the game with... the audience and the artistes," he went on, further explaining that blaming Nigerian artistes for eating into the Ugandan market won't help much.

"We can not keep blaming Nigerians. They're doing their part, so let's do our part as Ugandans. Let's love our music and let's support the artistes. Nigerians support each other, but we are here fighting them! How can I fight men who have taken over America? We need to learn from them. So, support the DJs, support the emcees, support the artistes. We need to blow up our thing."

The 'Gyenvudde' singer re-echoed sentiments recently shared by songstress Karole Kasita who said that Ugandans are not showing enough love to local musicians.

"I think our fans need to teach themselves to love local musicians, without judging them a lot... while loving their music. Because Ugandan singers work hard. They have great music. But sometimes our fans tend to just ignore the music. You find them praising somebody else... when a local musician has released a great song, they are not paying attention," Kasita said at the launch of her 10-track album.

"So, I think our fans should learn to love the artistes. Because it starts from home. When they love us, everybody else will love us because those Nigerians... their people love them so much... they uplift them.".