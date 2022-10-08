RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The 'relationship' was for clout-Simple Boy’s fiancée confesses

Charles Ouma

It was just showbiz and it's over!

Stivo Simple Boy’ with his alleged ex-fiancée, Jenny Wangui
Stivo Simple Boy’ with his alleged ex-fiancée, Jenny Wangui

Stevo Simple Boy’s ex-fiancée Jenny Wangui has come clean on their relationship, revealing that they are not dating, confirming that the whole ‘relationship’ was simply a PR stunt.

Read Also

In a video doing rounds on social media, Wangui stated that their 'relationship' is over adding that it was just a PR stunt meant for showbiz.

"It was just showbiz and it's over," she confirmed, effectively admitting that they lied to the public all along.

The pair even treated the public to a fake engagement on July 25, 2022 shortly after the Vijana Tuache Mihadarati hitmaker parted ways with ex-lover Pritty Vishy.

During the elaborate ceremony, the pair was fronted as a couple.

The revelation comes just days after the rapper deleted all photos of his ‘fiancée’ from his Instagram account and shared that he was heartbroken, hinting at a breakup.

"Umesapoti project zangu kwa Sana na hata kutumia mihela zako kwa kazi zangu na chochote kina mwanzo na mwisho nimekubali matokeo… Nimerudi kazini na Ivi karibuni Nina kitu kikubwa Sana itavunja rekodi kibiashara east Africa.

(You have immensely supported my projects, including spending your money and time on my work. Everything that has a beginning has an ending and I accept the results…I am back to work and have something big that will break records in East Africa soon)” Stevo wrote.

Upcoming rapper Rapdon claims Stevo Simple Boy stole his girlfriend
Upcoming rapper Rapdon claims Stevo Simple Boy stole his girlfriend Upcoming rapper Rapdon claims Stevo Simple Boy stole his girlfriend Pulse Live Kenya

Controversial relationship

The rapper was on, August 1, 2022, accused by an upcoming rapper from Bungoma ‘Rapdon’, who claimed that he (‘Rapdon’) had dated Gee for about six months, before she hooked up with Stevo without his knowledge.

“Stevo amenitoka dem,” Rapdon shared.

"Mapenzi si ya kuforce, mapenzi ni hisia. Kama kichuna wangu hakupenda rafosi akanipenda, anyamaze, awache kupiga mdomo zege," Steve Simple Boy responded.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The 'relationship' was for clout-Simple Boy’s fiancée confesses

The 'relationship' was for clout-Simple Boy’s fiancée confesses

Verah Sidika 'surgery', Njugush attacked, Eve Mungai saga and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Verah Sidika 'surgery', Njugush attacked, Eve Mungai saga and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga

Vera Sidika releases new song amidst implants removal claims[Video]

Vera Sidika releases new song amidst implants removal claims[Video]

Fans show Diana Marua love as she posts her picture after a long time

Fans show Diana Marua love as she posts her picture after a long time

Timmy Tdat's 'Mmm 😋' & 6 other top songs released this week [LISTEN]

Timmy Tdat's 'Mmm 😋' & 6 other top songs released this week [LISTEN]

Phil Kimemia's sweet message to fiancé Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi on her birthday

Phil Kimemia's sweet message to fiancé Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi on her birthday

Let's meet in court - Eve Mungai goes after imposter GSU officer [Video]

Let's meet in court - Eve Mungai goes after imposter GSU officer [Video]

Njugush attacked by armed robbers in Nairobi CBD

Njugush attacked by armed robbers in Nairobi CBD

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022

Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

Vera Sidika

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

Kenyan social media influencer Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika drops Part 1 of reverse surgery video [WATCH]