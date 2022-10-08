The 'relationship' was for clout-Simple Boy’s fiancée confesses

In a video doing rounds on social media, Wangui stated that their 'relationship' is over adding that it was just a PR stunt meant for showbiz.

"It was just showbiz and it's over," she confirmed, effectively admitting that they lied to the public all along.

The pair even treated the public to a fake engagement on July 25, 2022 shortly after the Vijana Tuache Mihadarati hitmaker parted ways with ex-lover Pritty Vishy.

During the elaborate ceremony, the pair was fronted as a couple.

The revelation comes just days after the rapper deleted all photos of his ‘fiancée’ from his Instagram account and shared that he was heartbroken, hinting at a breakup.

"Umesapoti project zangu kwa Sana na hata kutumia mihela zako kwa kazi zangu na chochote kina mwanzo na mwisho nimekubali matokeo… Nimerudi kazini na Ivi karibuni Nina kitu kikubwa Sana itavunja rekodi kibiashara east Africa.

(You have immensely supported my projects, including spending your money and time on my work. Everything that has a beginning has an ending and I accept the results…I am back to work and have something big that will break records in East Africa soon)” Stevo wrote.

Upcoming rapper Rapdon claims Stevo Simple Boy stole his girlfriend Pulse Live Kenya

Controversial relationship

The rapper was on, August 1, 2022, accused by an upcoming rapper from Bungoma ‘Rapdon’, who claimed that he (‘Rapdon’) had dated Gee for about six months, before she hooked up with Stevo without his knowledge.

“Stevo amenitoka dem,” Rapdon shared.