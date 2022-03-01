RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Weezdom hurls unprintables at ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey [Screenshot]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The drama involving Mylee and Weezdom is far from over

Weezdom and Ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey
Weezdom and Ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey

Musician Weezdom has renewed his fight with ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey, this time hurling unprintable insults at her.

Recommended articles

In his message, Weezdom asked Mylee to quit interfering in his new relationship, saying that she needed to accept that their failed relationship is irreparable.

“My previous girlfriend Mylee is a cheap whor* who should stop texting me and calling my wife usiku (at night)… Anisahau na auze hio kitu yake pole pole bila pressure (She should forget me and sell herself without pressure),” wrote Weezdom.

Weezdom's post
Weezdom's post Weezdom's post Pulse Live Kenya

This is not the first time, Weezdom and Mylee are being embroiled in an ugly online spat. On January 17, the two were again throwing salvos at each other after Staicey announced that their on-and-off relationship was irredeemably off.

Weezdom, who formerly managed Kevin Bahati, branded his ex-lover a 'psycho' who was out to clout chase using his fame, threatening to expose their private chats.

Mylee is a psycho, mwenye nimevumilia (I've put up with her) for so long but imefika mwisho (I'm done). Who is she to use my name ajifanye ameniacha na ni mimi nimemuacha (saying she's left me when I'm the one who dumped her)? Evidence coming in a few… lemmi give her the clout she needs [to] trend,” Weezdom alleged.

He went on to label Mylee as a 'political broker' among other demeaning slurs.

Weezdom and Mylee Stacey
Weezdom and Mylee Stacey Weezdom and Mylee Stacey Pulse Live Kenya

“Mylee Staicey is a political broker using her beauty and body to make it but hii ni Nairobi.

“Somebody tell Mylee Staicey that God gave me the grace to make you all know her. Na mimi ni Mike Sonko wa industry. Naishi na evidence ya kila kitu kuhusu relationship zangu so aache kiki thru my name... Staki tuaibishane. Wishing her all the best,” he added.

Mylee issued a statement informing her fans that her relationship with Weezdom is over and she doesn’t wish to be associated with him in any way.

“As you all know Weezdom and I have been having this on-and-off relationship trying to make it work for the longest time 'cause of what we believed we felt towards each other plus the many plans we had... But heeee! Ilikataa aki (It didn't work),” she wrote.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Weezdom hurls unprintables at ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey [Screenshot]

Weezdom hurls unprintables at ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey [Screenshot]

Eric Omondi explains why he is not yet married at age of 40

Eric Omondi explains why he is not yet married at age of 40

Morgan Freeman announces Davido's upcoming show at London's 02 arena

Morgan Freeman announces Davido's upcoming show at London's 02 arena

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Former Citizen TV reporter lands new job at BBC

Former Citizen TV reporter lands new job at BBC

Otile, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes in Kenya

Otile, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes in Kenya

Singer Asa unveils new Album 'Five' with features from Wizkid & Amaarae

Singer Asa unveils new Album 'Five' with features from Wizkid & Amaarae

How Heaven Bahati's exquisite birthday party went down [Photos]

How Heaven Bahati's exquisite birthday party went down [Photos]

Zari Hassan blasts Kenyan rapper for clout chasing using her name

Zari Hassan blasts Kenyan rapper for clout chasing using her name

Trending

Diana B explains why she used Prado TX gift for the 1st time on Saturday

Diana Bahati leaning against Prado TX gift from her hubby Kevin Bahati

NRG presenter Shaq turns into a cry baby after girlfriend left him for his best friend

NRG’s Shaq turns into a cry baby after girlfriend left him for his best friend

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Rama Oluoch and Shiko Nguru

Frankie reacts to break up with Corazon Kwamboka with this video

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)