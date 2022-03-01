Weezdom hurls unprintables at ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey [Screenshot]

In his message, Weezdom asked Mylee to quit interfering in his new relationship, saying that she needed to accept that their failed relationship is irreparable.

“My previous girlfriend Mylee is a cheap whor* who should stop texting me and calling my wife usiku (at night)… Anisahau na auze hio kitu yake pole pole bila pressure (She should forget me and sell herself without pressure),” wrote Weezdom.

This is not the first time, Weezdom and Mylee are being embroiled in an ugly online spat. On January 17, the two were again throwing salvos at each other after Staicey announced that their on-and-off relationship was irredeemably off.

Weezdom, who formerly managed Kevin Bahati, branded his ex-lover a 'psycho' who was out to clout chase using his fame, threatening to expose their private chats.

“Mylee is a psycho, mwenye nimevumilia (I've put up with her) for so long but imefika mwisho (I'm done). Who is she to use my name ajifanye ameniacha na ni mimi nimemuacha (saying she's left me when I'm the one who dumped her)? Evidence coming in a few… lemmi give her the clout she needs [to] trend,” Weezdom alleged.

He went on to label Mylee as a 'political broker' among other demeaning slurs.

“Mylee Staicey is a political broker using her beauty and body to make it but hii ni Nairobi.

“Somebody tell Mylee Staicey that God gave me the grace to make you all know her. Na mimi ni Mike Sonko wa industry. Naishi na evidence ya kila kitu kuhusu relationship zangu so aache kiki thru my name... Staki tuaibishane. Wishing her all the best,” he added.

Mylee Staicey's political ambition ends relationship with Weezdom

Mylee issued a statement informing her fans that her relationship with Weezdom is over and she doesn’t wish to be associated with him in any way.