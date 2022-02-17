Weezdom & Mylee Staicey breakup turns ugly as they trade salvos in public

Weezdom, who formerly managed Kevin Bahati, branded his ex-lover a 'psycho who was out to clout chase' using his fame, threatening to expose their private chats.

“Mylee is a psycho, mwenye nimevumilia (I've put up with her) for so long but imefika mwisho (I'm done). Who is she to use my name ajifanye ameniacha na ni mimi nimemuacha (saying she's left me when I'm the one who dumped her)? Evidence coming in a few… lemmi give her the clout she needs [to] trend,” Weezdom alleged.

He went on to label Mylee as a 'political broker' among other demeaning slurs.

“Mylee Staicey is a political broker using her beauty and body to make it but hii ni Nairobi.

“Somebody tell Mylee Staicey that God gave me the grace to make you all know her. Na mimi ni Mike Sonko wa industry. Naishi na evidence ya kila kitu kuhusu relationship zangu so aache kiki thru my name... Staki tuaibishane. Wishing her all the best,” he added.

On Wednesday, Mylee issued a statement informing her fans that her relationship with Weezdom is over and she doesn’t wish to be associated with him in any way.

“As you all know Weezdom and I have been having this on-and-off relationship trying to make it work for the longest time 'cause of what we believed we felt towards each other plus the many plans we had... But heeee! Ilikataa aki (It didn't work)…

“It gets to a point in life you realise you need to move on with your life and focus on yourself, and other people. We both don’t want our names associated with each other from now henceforth,” read part of the statement.

The content creator, who has declared interest in the Kibwezi West parliamentary seat, went on to state that she is currently single.

“To our loyal fans when you see him post or do something publicly and vice versa please remember Weezdom and I are not dating. To bloggers/vloggers kindly don’t refer to me as Weezdom’s ex or anyone’s girlfriend til the day I will publicly announce my better half nikimpata.