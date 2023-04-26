When Chameleone knelt to ask forgiveness from Bobi Wine, read the apology

So, to atone for his sins, Wine demanded that he apologises in public.

Bebe Cool shared the background to the story during an interview held sometime back.

"Bobi Wine publicly complained that Chameleone despised him," said Cool.

"... then one day Bobi Wine told Chameleone to kneel in public and apologise to him," he went on.

"Chameleone did that..."

In October 2007, Jose Chameleone knelt down on his knees during an event at Silk Royale in Kampala and publicly apologised to Bobi Wine.

The singer told fans that Bobi Wine said he would end their long-running feud if Chameleone apologised to him publicly, the New Vision reported on October 4, 2007.

"Your Excellency (in reference to Bobi Wine who uses the title as the president of The Republic of Uganja, his crew), I do apologise to you before this crowd. I am now an international singer who needs a clean image out there," Chameleone said, according to New Vision.

The apology came on the back of fights between the camps of both artistes. They even dragged each other to court that year.

In 2005, Bebe Cool was injured during a fight between his friend Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine. He was slashed with a knife. They were Ange Noir Discotheque, now Club Guvnor.

The beef among the trio has had some positives and negatives. They released beef-themed songs and cashed in heavily on them. But then, the fights and attacks sometimes would go so far.