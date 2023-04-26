The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

When Chameleone knelt to ask forgiveness from Bobi Wine, read the apology

Mzee Asingwire

Jose Chameleone wanted his beef with Bobi Wine to end and the solution was to kneel down and apologise.

Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine
Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine

Wine, who had a long-running feud with Chameleone, claimed the latter had despised him.

Recommended articles

So, to atone for his sins, Wine demanded that he apologises in public.

Bebe Cool shared the background to the story during an interview held sometime back.

"Bobi Wine publicly complained that Chameleone despised him," said Cool.

ADVERTISEMENT

"... then one day Bobi Wine told Chameleone to kneel in public and apologise to him," he went on.

"Chameleone did that..."

In October 2007, Jose Chameleone knelt down on his knees during an event at Silk Royale in Kampala and publicly apologised to Bobi Wine.

The singer told fans that Bobi Wine said he would end their long-running feud if Chameleone apologised to him publicly, the New Vision reported on October 4, 2007.

"Your Excellency (in reference to Bobi Wine who uses the title as the president of The Republic of Uganja, his crew), I do apologise to you before this crowd. I am now an international singer who needs a clean image out there," Chameleone said, according to New Vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apology came on the back of fights between the camps of both artistes. They even dragged each other to court that year.

In 2005, Bebe Cool was injured during a fight between his friend Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine. He was slashed with a knife. They were Ange Noir Discotheque, now Club Guvnor.

The beef among the trio has had some positives and negatives. They released beef-themed songs and cashed in heavily on them. But then, the fights and attacks sometimes would go so far.

For instance, in his song Kataala, Wine said some uncouth things about Cool's father, Jaberi Bidandi Ssali.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Outrage as Ringtone applauds Mackenzie for leading people to death in fast

Outrage as Ringtone applauds Mackenzie for leading people to death in fast

Watch: Ashley Wambo hopeful for grand wedding with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Watch: Ashley Wambo hopeful for grand wedding with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Andrew Kibe fires back at Akothee's lecture, drags Rue Baby into the mess

Andrew Kibe fires back at Akothee's lecture, drags Rue Baby into the mess

TikToker Kabuda shares life after fame, thanks Njugush for recognising him

TikToker Kabuda shares life after fame, thanks Njugush for recognising him

Criticism of Instagram soft life as an influencer succumbs to drug accident

Criticism of Instagram soft life as an influencer succumbs to drug accident

Davido claims Dangote buys 2 cars every 8 years

Davido claims Dangote buys 2 cars every 8 years

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Bensoul confirms break-up with Noni Gathoni, speaks on co - parenting with baby mama

Bensoul confirms break-up with Noni Gathoni, speaks on co - parenting with baby mama

Njugush speaks on rejecting Kiss 100 job

Njugush speaks on rejecting Kiss 100 job

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro's Biography: Career, marriage, family & education