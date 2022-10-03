RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Which lie? - Nasra Yusuf responds after Sh59K breakfast bill went viral

Masia Wambua

Sasa Sh59,200 ni kitu ya kuniambia nadanganya surely? - Nasra asks Kenyans who don't believe her

Churchill Show comedian Nasra Yusuf
Churchill Show comedian Nasra Yusuf

'Churchill Show' comedian Nasra Yusuf has responded after a section of Kenyans online called her out for posting a Sh59,200 breakfast bill dated June 24, 2021 claiming it was from the morning of October 3, 2022.

Further questioning the authenticity of the receipt she posted, followers noted that the time recorded on the receipt was 16:07, a detail that contradicted the claim on the post she put up at 10:00 a.m. on Monday saying: "My breakfast today...59200...and still counting."

Responding to those who accused her of lying, Nasra followed up the post with: "Sasa 59,200 ni kitu ya kuniambia nadaganya surely?"

She added: "I have to sue the hotel, why are they giving me a receipt from last year? Why can't they respect their clients... Wakenya hutake vitu very personal... Which lie? Hii ni wivu tu, too bad I didn't record the food."

Kenyans came out pointing out that she was using a receipt that had previously been used by social media personality Vera Sidika.

A screenshot of a receipt taken from Nasra Yusuf's insta stories and one that Vera Sidika shared last year
A screenshot of a receipt taken from Nasra Yusuf's insta stories and one that Vera Sidika shared last year Pulse Live Kenya

Some called her out saying she had forgotten to crop out the date and time on the receipt and reminding her that breakfast was not taken in the evening.

Comedian Nasra Yusuf
Comedian Nasra Yusuf Pulse Live Kenya

It is not immediately clear what Nasra was hoping to achieve with the post but it earned her a moment of fame making her a trending topic online for the better part of Monday.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
