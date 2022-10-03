Which lie? - Nasra Yusuf responds after Sh59K breakfast bill went viral

Further questioning the authenticity of the receipt she posted, followers noted that the time recorded on the receipt was 16:07, a detail that contradicted the claim on the post she put up at 10:00 a.m. on Monday saying: "My breakfast today...59200...and still counting."

Responding to those who accused her of lying, Nasra followed up the post with: "Sasa 59,200 ni kitu ya kuniambia nadaganya surely?"

She added: "I have to sue the hotel, why are they giving me a receipt from last year? Why can't they respect their clients... Wakenya hutake vitu very personal... Which lie? Hii ni wivu tu, too bad I didn't record the food."

Kenyans came out pointing out that she was using a receipt that had previously been used by social media personality Vera Sidika.

Some called her out saying she had forgotten to crop out the date and time on the receipt and reminding her that breakfast was not taken in the evening.

