ADVERTISEMENT
Why Chameleone didn't join university immediately after S.6

Mzee Asingwire

Jose Chameleone was ready to join university but what he wanted to study was being offered only by Kyambogo which was then just an institute yet he wanted to join Makerere.

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Chameleone, who sat his UACE exams from Katikamu SDA Secondary School, took a subject combination of History, Economics, Divinity and Art (HED/A).

"But that time, I wanted to do Industrial Art and Design," said Chameleone while speaking to Crystal Newman. "Unfortunately, that was about... 1998. Industrial Art and Design wasn't at Makerere at that time. It used to be in Kyambogo... and I didn't want to go to Kyambogo, I wanted to go to the university... that's how I lost interest and decided to go to art in the music side of it."

The Badilisha hitmaker recently graduated from Cavendish University, having studied international relations.

Born in a family of eight children -- seven boys and one girl -- Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja, left his home at the age of 15 to pursue professional music.

His father is Gerald Mayanja and his mother is Prossy Musoke and he is the fourth born.

Born on April 30, 1979, Jose Chameleone went to Nakasero Primary School, Mengo S.S. where he got expelled in S.2 to join Kawempe Muslim S.S. to complete O-Level, after which he joined Katikamu SDA and got expelled in S.5 to complete S.6. at Progressive S.S.

The Valu Valu hitmaker's artistry appears to have been inherited, as his grandfather was a guitarist, and his father was in Nsambya Boys Band while in school and played multiple instruments.

His eldest brother Humphrey also used to own a band called Super World Band

Jose Chameleone started taking part in drama when he was still at Nakasero Primary School and at both Kawempe Muslim and Katikamu SDA, he was the entertainment prefect and he also used to perform.

His first song -- Bageya -- was released in 1999 at Hills Studio in Nairobi. It became a hit in Kenya despite being sung in Luganda, then Mama Mia came next.

His first album, which Mama Mia was part of, came out in 2000.

At one time he was a backup singer for Shanks Vivid Gumaras.

Then Kalamashaka, a Kenyan hip-hop group came to Kampala to perform -- and Shanks invited Chameleone to freestyle for them and they were hooked.

They then invited him to go to Kenya and record with them a song.

However, it didn't happen and Chameleone was stuck in Kenya without means of transport to return.

He linked up with Bebe Cool and he helped him.

Then Chameleone befriended Redsan and they formed an East African Bashment crew: Chameleone, Bebe and Redsan.

They broke up because of financial reasons.

Then early 2000, he recorded Mama Mia and it became a hit, first in Kenya, and later in Uganda.

He went to Kenya in 1999 and returned after the release of Mama Mia.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
