Why I have more male friends than female - Jovial

Amos Robi

Jovial said she also prefers male artists to collaborate with than female artists

Singer Jovial
Singer Jovial

Singer Jovial has opened up on why she prefers male friends over female in her circle.

The singer said male friends were relaxed and had little in mind compared to their female counterparts. Jovial said female friends were toxic and hardly ever appreciate each other.

“Someone asked me why I don’t have friends,I do have friends but male friends and that’s my team. There is no better-chilled group like boys anytime any day. We women don’t love each other, I have never understood why,” Jovial said.

The singer went on to reveal that was one of the reasons she even had more music collaborations with male artists. According to Jovial those that shared name tags such as babe, were the worst.

Jovial and Nviiri the Story Teller
Jovial and Nviiri the Story Teller Jovial and Nviiri the Story Teller Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jovial tells off irritant food delivery guy shooting his shot at odd hours

The negative energy by female artists Jovial said was one of the reasons there were fewer female artists in the industry than male.

“I hate negative vibes man! That’s why I prefer a male team. Focused! One of the reasons am choosy when it comes to female collaborations,” Jovial noted.

“Especially those that call you babe, those are the worst. Even social media pressure is female-driven, that’s why female artists are few in the industry,” she added.

A look into Jovial’s collaborations, only one involves a female artist, ‘Pita Nawe’, featuring Sylvia Ssaru.

Jovial and Willy Paul
Jovial and Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Stop the blackmail! Jovial rants at her critics

The rest of the collabos feature male artists among them Mejja, Otile Brown, Tanzanian stars Mario and Darassa, Lexsil, Arrow Bwoy, Masauti, Bahati, Mr Seed and most recently featuring Willy Paul.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
