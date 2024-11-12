Irene Nekesa breaks silence on leaving Diana Marua’s house

In an interview on November 12 with content creator Dem Wa Facebook, Irene clarified the circumstances around her leaving, addressing rumours that have been circulating on social media.

She wanted to set the record straight, especially regarding the suggestion that her boss, Diana Marua, had fired her.

A past image of Irene Nekesa with her boss Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

Why Irene Nekesa quit her nanny job

Irene Nekesa, a mother of two, explained in the interview that her departure from Diana Marua and Bahati’s household was not due to any issues or lack of performance.

Instead, she said she had reached a point where she was encouraged to pursue her own growth and opportunities.

She expressed gratitude to the Bahatis, who had been her employers for several years, and clarified that the parting was amicable and supportive.

“I was doing my job well,” Irene said. “I worked hard, and Diana and Bahati appreciated that. We have a lot of love for each other. It wasn’t about us having any problems; it was just time for me to move on, grow, and start building something for myself. They even suggested I go find my path or help someone else, just as they had helped me. They didn’t just let me go without a plan.”

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing the firing rumours

Dem Wa Facebook, the interviewer, questioned Irene about rumours circulating on social media, claiming that Diana Marua had fired her.

Irene denied this, explaining that it was a mutual decision between her and the Bahati family. She wanted to clarify that there was no hostility between them and that they had all remained on good terms.

“I know there are people saying I was fired, but that’s not true,” Irene said. “They were kind and supportive about my decision to move on. We did not part ways on bad terms. They encouraged me to explore my potential and try new things. So, please, to everyone who thinks there was drama – there wasn’t.”

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Pulse Live Kenya

The unfollow rumours

Another rumour that Irene addressed in the interview was the claim that she and Diana Marua had unfollowed each other on social media.

Some fans speculated that the unfollowing was a sign of bad blood between them, but Irene quickly clarified this. She explained that any unfollowing might have been accidental, as she was unaware of it until people started messaging her about it.

“I didn’t even know about it until people began sending me messages saying, ‘Hey, did you unfollow Diana?’” Irene shared.

“It wasn’t intentional on my part. Maybe I was holding my phone and it happened by mistake, or maybe it was just some social media glitch. But no, there’s no issue. I still have love and respect for her.”

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasised that she still had positive feelings towards the Bahati family, thanking them for the opportunities and support they had provided her over the years.

Irene’s next steps

Having left her role with the Bahati family, Irene is now focusing on creating content on social media, exploring other employment opportunities, and building her brand.

She said that the experience she gained from working for the Bahatis had taught her a lot, and she felt ready to apply her skills in a new setting.

Reflecting on her journey, Irene expressed gratitude for everything Diana Marua and Bahati had done for her. She explained that she had learned much from her time with them, and although she had moved on, she would always hold them in high regard.

“I’m trying to find new opportunities and see what the future holds for me,” she said. “I learned a lot while working with Diana, and now it’s time for me to apply that experience elsewhere. I’m excited about the next chapter, and I’m grateful to the Bahati family for everything they did for me.”

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Pulse Live Kenya

In her own words, Irene said, “I am thankful for the Bahatis and everything they’ve done for me. I look forward to what’s next, and I hope people will understand and respect our decision. I have nothing but love for them, and I wish them all the best.”

