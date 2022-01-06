Why it matters: Jalang'o versus Arrow Bwoy & Nadia Mukami [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The ongoing exchange of strong words between the presenter and the couple surrounds an unofficial, and yet to be confirmed, announcement that Nadia is expecting.

Looking through online reactions to media reports on the story, one will quickly note that both involved parties are being fiercely defended by their fans.

Jalango’s supporters have asked Arrowboy and Nadia to quit complaining and just come out with the news while the couple’s supporters have bashed Jalang’o for taking it upon himself to share what they have chosen to keep private.

An often neglected part of the conversation is the women who are coming out to caution Jalang’o that the news of a pregnancy is personal to any woman, let alone a celebrity.

There is also a growing majority who continue to ask, why should we even care about this? Isn’t it beef that the three people involved should keep to themselves and sort out without making us a witness to it?

Here is why it matters:-

1. The image of a Musician is their worth

Kenyan musicians, the ones who want to make a living off their craft, have realised the importance of conducting themselves professionally. It determines how much money you will make in the music industry.

It is never shouted openly but all wise business people know that corporate entities and brands do not extend business to problematic personalities, often times it makes little difference how talented or influential an artiste may be.

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia, along with those who managed their professional careers, have managed to make their music profitable and their public image affable.

Potentially, the news of a pregnancy could launch the couple into the next level of their careers - more brand ambassador deals, more paid promotion for products and many other possible opportunities.

There is also the element of contractual obligation, we may not know what deals the couple may have perhaps, secured based on such an announcement. Actress Jackie Matubia only this past Wednesday announced that she was expecting her second child, why? Because in some ways it's professionalism. The pregnancy will call for adjustments in her filming schedule which also affects timelines and revenue for the productions where she is casted.

2. The image of a Politician is their undoing

Jalang’o is looking to become the Member of Parliament (MP) for Lang’ata constituency in Nairobi when Kenyans go to the polls in August.

While in the entertainment world image is worth shillings, for a politician image potentially determines whether you will get elected, who will be willing to work with or appoint you and for how long you will stay in power.

Not forgetting that there are laws requiring integrity of government leaders.

Having annoyed Arrow Bwoy and Nadia’s fans who are the very same people he’s asking for votes, having also offended women in how he talked about Nadia, how many other demographics does Jalang’o hope will be indifferent to the mistake?

Does he want to be remembered as the MP who invites colleagues to his home only to later casually reveal their secrets? Has Jalang’o not been witness to how #SonkoLeaks worked out for the former Nairobi governor?

Transitions are barely easy to navigate, why would Jalang’o gamble with his? Does he esteem himself grander than all other first-time politicians?

In my considered opinion, Jalang’o should apologise for toying with the professional lives of Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami. And do so for the sake of his aspiration for Lang’ata MP.