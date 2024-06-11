Kamene Goro believes her 1-year marriage to DJ Bonez is still an experiment

Media personality Kamene Goro has used her personal experiences to advise fans never to say never, highlighting the unpredictable nature of life and God’s plans.

The NRG Radio presenter recently updated her fans on her YouTube channel about her current endeavors and life changes since her last interaction with them.

Kamene revealed that she is currently enjoying her role as a radio host at NRG, particularly appreciating the camaraderie with her colleagues, which makes the job enjoyable.

"I left the radio, as you saw, and then I came back. That's been a journey in itself. But I can honestly say I am enjoying the space I am at with my career, and doing an afternoon evening show is so much fun," she shared.

Media personality Kamene Goro (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene Goro: The lesson of never saying never

Reflecting on her career, Kamene emphasised the importance of being open to possibilities and not making definitive statements about the future.

She explained how her colleagues have contributed to her newfound love for radio, despite her previous declaration that she was done with the media industry.

"I had said many times that I was never going back to radio and was done with media. But I just learned one fundamental lesson: never say never. You don't know when God is about to pull a fast turn on you, and trust me, it was a fast one."

Kamene explained that she received a call about returning to radio the day after her birthday, leading to discussions and plans for her comeback in April 2024.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene Goro's marriage to DJ Bonez

Kamene also addressed her personal life, specifically her relationship with DJ Bonez, which defied her previous preferences.

A video from 2021, in which Kamene described her ideal man, resurfaced shortly after her private wedding to DJ Bonez on April 20, 2023.

In the video, Kamene expressed a preference for dark-skinned men with beards and muscles, saying, "I don't like brown-skinned men, these brown-skin boys...no! I like something that looks homegrown, organic, nice dark, with beards and muscles."

Media personality Kamene Goro with her hubby DJ Bonez (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

However, her relationship with DJ Bonez, a brown-skinned man with no beards or muscles, contradicts her earlier statements.

Despite this, Kamene and DJ Bonez have developed a deep bond, becoming best friends and continuously dating each other.

"Now I've been married for like a year. I thought it would feel different, but not really. It's just like some long-drawn dating. We don't stop dating each other, and we've become friends, which is something you need to look out for," Kamene explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene Goro - I'm still in an experimental phase

Kamene offered advice to her fans about relationships, emphasising the importance of friendship and being open to unexpected connections.

"Don't be falling for these ninjas you meet out here... That guy you put in the friend zone is probably gonna be the person you spend the rest of your life with. I'm just saying," she advised.

Kamene acknowledged that she is still in the experimental phase of her marriage, taking it one day at a time and embracing the journey.