Why Kanye West will not talk for 30 days

Masia Wambua

Kanye West's wealth recently dropped from about $2bn to $400m in days

Kanye West
Kanye West

Outspoken US rapper Kanye West has announced that he will be taking a sabbatical for the next month weeks after some of his sponsorship deals were halted.

The rapper, who was considered one of the richest rappers in the United States, saw his wealth drop from about $2bn to $400m within the days after several brands distanced themselves from him, following his controversial remarks.

Some of the companies that have cut ties with the musician are, Balenciaga, Gap, and Adidas, from whom he raked in loads of cash in sponsorship deals.

Other than these companies, Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald of Donda Sports, professional athletes signed to Kanye’s sports brand, Footlocker, a shoe distribution company have also disassociated themselves from the musician.

Companies are severing ties with Ye
READ: Comments that led to sponsors cutting their deals with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, Def Jam records, CAA - a talent agency, Anna Wintour of Vogue, JP Morgan, as well as his lawyers have also cut ties with him.

Announcing the move, Kanye West simply said, "I’m not talking to nobody for a month,".

West who changed his name to Ye says he will be observing complete silence as he embarks on the 30-day sabbatical cleansing on four subjects which are;

  1. A verbal fast
  2. A verbal fast from alcohol
  3. Doing away with adult movies and
  4. Staying away from intercourse.
Kanye West has been the subject of immense backlash in the wake of his antisemitic remarks.Getty Images
ALSO READ: Kanye West's net worth drops from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership

However, Ye who says he was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences, said his Twitter handle will remain active for the period.

