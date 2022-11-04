Why Kanye West will not talk for 30 days

Major companies have been severing ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, because of his "hateful and dangerous" comments and behavior.Incidents included wearing a shirt with the words "White Lives Matter," a phrase which has been linked to white supremacist groups, during Yeezy's show at Paris Fashion Week in early October. Ye told Fox host Tucker Carlson that he wore the shirt because it was "funny" and because he thought the motto was correct.He also donated a box of the T-shirts to homeless people in Los Angeles.Shortly after his appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Ye posted an antisemitic tirade on Twitter, including saying he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.""I can't be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also," he added.

Business Insider USA