Samwel Ndunda Nzuki, a 67-year-old man whose relationship with socialite Manzi Wa Kibera garnered attention, was laid to rest at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi on May 1.
Manzi Wa Kibera's ex quietly laid to rest: Why family excluded her from the ceremony
Samwel Ndunda Nzuki, a 67-year-old man whose relationship with socialite Manzi Wa Kibera garnered attention, was laid to rest at Lang'ata Cemetery, but her ex-bae was not in attendance.
Recommended articles
The burial was a private affair attended only by close family members and a select few relatives.
The solemn ceremony, devoid of media presence, honoured Nzuki's life discreetly, respecting the wishes of his family for a dignified sendoff away from the public eye.
Why Manzi Wa Kibera missed her ex-boyfriend's burial
Despite her past relationship with Nzuki, Manzi Wa Kibera chose not to attend the funeral. Chali wa Kibera, her manager, took to Instagram to provide an update on the situation, revealing that neither he nor Manzi Wa Kibera received an invitation to the burial.
The family's decision to keep the event private meant that even close associates like Chali and Manzi Wa Kibera were not included.
In his Instagram video, Chali wa Kibera clarified the reason behind their absence. He emphasized that the family intended to avoid media attention during the funeral proceedings.
Chali expressed his understanding, acknowledging the family's concern that their presence might attract press coverage, which they wished to avoid.
"I just want to inform you that Mzee Nzuki was buried today at Lang'at Cemetery. There was no media presence because the family didn't want media attention. They just wanted to give him a decent sendoff off cameras.
"Manzi wa Kibera and I were not invited and I totally understand. They must have thought we would go there with the press. We will find our own time to go and visit the grave. This they agreed," Chali wa Kibera said.
Manzi Wa Kibera heartbroken after Mzee passes away
Tragedy struck when Manzi Wa Kibera received news of Mzee's illness on April 18, 2024. Mzae as she occasionally referred to him, passed away on April 21, leaving Manzi Wa Kibera devastated by the loss.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke