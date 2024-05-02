The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Manzi Wa Kibera's ex quietly laid to rest: Why family excluded her from the ceremony

Lynet Okumu

Samwel Ndunda Nzuki, a 67-year-old man whose relationship with socialite Manzi Wa Kibera garnered attention, was laid to rest at Lang'ata Cemetery, but her ex-bae was not in attendance.

Manzi wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzuki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana
Manzi wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzuki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana

Samwel Ndunda Nzuki, a 67-year-old man whose relationship with socialite Manzi Wa Kibera garnered attention, was laid to rest at Lang'ata Cemetery in Nairobi on May 1.

Recommended articles

The burial was a private affair attended only by close family members and a select few relatives.

The solemn ceremony, devoid of media presence, honoured Nzuki's life discreetly, respecting the wishes of his family for a dignified sendoff away from the public eye.

Manzi Wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzuki Ndunda ( Instagram)
Manzi Wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzuki Ndunda ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Timeline of Manzi Wa Kibera's love journey with Sammy Ndunda before death struck

Despite her past relationship with Nzuki, Manzi Wa Kibera chose not to attend the funeral. Chali wa Kibera, her manager, took to Instagram to provide an update on the situation, revealing that neither he nor Manzi Wa Kibera received an invitation to the burial.

The family's decision to keep the event private meant that even close associates like Chali and Manzi Wa Kibera were not included.

In his Instagram video, Chali wa Kibera clarified the reason behind their absence. He emphasized that the family intended to avoid media attention during the funeral proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT
Manzi Wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzuki Ndunda ( Instagram)
Manzi Wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzuki Ndunda ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Manzi Wa Kibera's step-children reveal cause of their dad's death & burial dispute

Chali expressed his understanding, acknowledging the family's concern that their presence might attract press coverage, which they wished to avoid.

"I just want to inform you that Mzee Nzuki was buried today at Lang'at Cemetery. There was no media presence because the family didn't want media attention. They just wanted to give him a decent sendoff off cameras.

"Manzi wa Kibera and I were not invited and I totally understand. They must have thought we would go there with the press. We will find our own time to go and visit the grave. This they agreed," Chali wa Kibera said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Manzi wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzuki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana
Manzi wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzuki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Manzi wa Kibera announces breakup with 67-year-old bae, blames fans

Tragedy struck when Manzi Wa Kibera received news of Mzee's illness on April 18, 2024. Mzae as she occasionally referred to him, passed away on April 21, leaving Manzi Wa Kibera devastated by the loss.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victoria Rubadiri posing at CNN studio

Details of Victoria Rubadiri's new role & TV show on CNN

Davido speaks during an interview on Sway in the Morning by U.S.-based radio station Shade 45,

Why Davido initially ignored K24 TV's prank article & what pushed him to take action

Olive Burrows

Everything we know about Victoria Rubadiri's replacement on Citizen TV

File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains

Kate Actress & Jackie Matubia join flood relief efforts with donations to victims