Why Nameless is petitioning Nairobi County to name road in honour of E-sir

Nameless in his petition says E-Sir was regarded as one of the finest rappers to emerge in the Kenyan music scene and should be regarded as a national icon.

“In honour of this iconic Kenyan artist who was not only a great talent and friend to many but a pioneer in his genre of music we are calling on the Nairobi County Council (NCC) and The Office of the Ombudsman to name a road, drive or street in South C in 'E-Sir's" name as a way of celebrating artistic talent and in honor of his memory,” Nameless said in his petition.

Nameless, Wahu & Nonini lead Kenyans in paying tribute to late E-sir 18 years down the line Pulse Live Kenya

E-sir died aged just 19 in a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on his way back to Nairobi from a concert on the 16th of March 2003.

Nameless said the naming of the road would go a long way in celebrating arts and culture in Kenya, adding that the late 'Boomba Train' hitmaker possessed great values that many youth can emulate.

“E-sir’s legacy continues to inspire generations after his passing with his talent, hard work, passion and humility. The naming of a road after him will celebrate these great values and recognize the importance of the arts in our culture,” Nameless stated.

The late E-Sir Pulse Live Kenya

Upon his demise, E-Sir had released major hits among them Boomba Train which he featured Nameless, Kamata, Saree, Hamunitishia and Mos Mos featuring Brenda.