Why Sauti Sol have been forced to cancel their Europe shows

According to a statement that was released on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 the band failed to secure UK visas due to the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

“It’s with the utmost regret that we once again postpone our shows in Europe. Despite applying in time, we are informed by the UK embassy that delays occasioned by the Ukraine crisis has made it increasingly difficult to procure the necessary travel visa in timely manner," the statement said in part.

Kenyan Band Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

The Band further apologized to their fans who had purposed to attended their shows in Europe.

“It is with heavy hearts that we disappoint our fans and only hope to make it up to everyone that looked forwards to joining Us,” Sauti Sol said.

They went on to assure their fans that they are working with their promoters to ensure the shows are rescheduled and all tickets remain valid.

“We are working with the UK venues and promoters to have the rescheduled dates announced next week, when we have word of when the UK Visas will be granted. All tickets will remain valid,” Sauti Sol told their UK fans.

Sauti Sol's statement Pulse Live Kenya

In March 2020, Sauti Sol were again forced to cancel their UK tour over the Covid-19 pandemic. They later announced a YouTube concert for their fans, but it was also cancelled before the material day.

The concert was supposed to be a compensation after the cancellation of their UK tour.

The band revealed that the move was to keep their team safe as well as their friends and families