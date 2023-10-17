The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Why Sheebah never allowed ‘Obsessions’ members to visit her home

Mzee Asingwire

Obsessions may have played a role in shaping Sheebah Karungi’s music career, but she also dealt with some challenges while in the singing and dancing group.

Sheebah Karungi
Sheebah Karungi

Karungi, formerly in Stingerz (also a dance group), joined Obsessions in 2006 following the departure of Cleopatra Koheirwe.

Koheirwe actually recommended Sheebah as her replacement, as they had worked with her before.

But when Sheebah joined the group, her insecurities kicked in and this was not helped by her colleagues who, according to her, were not empathetic.

She said she never allowed them to visit her home because a part of her felt they would torment her if they knew she was from a humble background.

The group provided a car that took everyone home, but she always made sure they dropped her a distance from her house so they would never see it.

"Dealing with super cool chics. I didn't even let them come to my home,” she said in an interview. “So, when they drive me, I would let them stop me somewhere."

She never allowed them to reach her home because she never wanted to be judged, she said.

"It's hard to be who you're in such an environment... they were not the kinds of people who were open-minded about every kind of background."

She said that though it got to her at the time and she would cry, she no longer blames them.

Sheebah Karungi was in Obsessions at the time when the group’s other members were Daisy Muber, Fatuma Gulam, Mya Bagenda, Helen Lukoma, Brenda Nambi, Jackie Tusiime and Sharon Salmon.

Sheeba Karungi, who has said she never felt she was pretty enough to join the group, left in 2010.

Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
